Football

Copa America 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch Lionel Messi, Vinicius Junior Live In India

Watch some of the top players from world football at the Copa America 2024. Here's your guide to South America's prime football tournament, from teams to telecast details

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
Argentina's Lionel Messi in action. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
info_icon

The Copa America 2024 will kick-off from June 21 and will conclude on July 14 (IST) and will be held in the United States. The Copa America 2024 organized by South America's football apex body, CONMEBOL and CONCACAF. (More Football News)

The Copa America 2024 will see 16 teams slog it out across 32 matches that will be played in 14 venues in the USA.

This is the 48th edition of the Copa America and will see 10 teams from CONMEBOL and six teams from CONCACAF making it a quadrennial tournament in international football.

The schedule of Copa America 2024 sees each team play the other three sides in their respective group once in single round-robin format.

The top two sides from each group will progress to the quarter-final stage. The knockouts also sees semis and the final. The final will be played on July 14 (July 13 as per local time and date)

Lionel Messi announces Inter Miami to be his final club. - AP
Lionel Messi Declares Inter Miami As His Final Club

BY Associated Press

Copa America 2024 teams and groups

  • Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada

  • Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica

  • Group C: USA, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia

  • Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica

Lionel Messi-led Argentina are the current holders of the Copa America after they beat arch-rivals Brazil 1-0 in the previous edition (2021).

The La Albiceleste and Uruguay are the most successful sides in the tournament's history with 15 titles each to their name.

Copa America 2024 full schedule

Date Match No. Match Kick-off Time (Local time) Kick-off Time (IST) Venue
20-Jun 1 Argentina vs Canada 8:00 PM 5:30 am (June 21) Atlanta
21-Jun 2 Peru vs Chile 7:00 PM 5:30 am (June 22) Arlington
22-Jun 3 Mexico vs Jamaica 8:00 PM 6:30 am (June 23) Houston
22-Jun 4 Ecuador vs Venezuela 3:00 PM 3:30 am (June 23) Santa Clara
23-Jun 5 USA vs Bolivia 5:00 PM 3:30 am (June 24) Arlington
23-Jun 6 Uruguay vs Panama 9:00 PM 6:30 am (June 24) Miami
24-Jun 7 Brazil vs Croatia 6:00 PM 6:30 am (June 25) Inglewood
24-Jun 8 Colombia vs Paraguay 5:00 PM 3:30 am (June 25) Houston
25-Jun 9 Chile vs Argentina 9:00 PM 6:30 am (June 26) East Rutherford
25-Jun 10 Peru vs Canada 5:00 PM 3:30 am (June 26) Kansas City
26-Jun 11 Venezuela vs Mexico 6:00 PM 6:30 am (June 27) Inglewood
26-Jun 12 Ecuador vs Jamaica 3:00 PM 3:30 am (June 27) Las Vegas
27-Jun 13 Panama vs USA 6:00 PM 3:30 am (June 28) Atlanta
27-Jun 14 Uruguay vs Bolivia 9:00 PM 6:30 am (June 28) East Rutherford
28-Jun 15 Paraguay vs Brazil 6:00 PM 6:30 am (June 29) Las Vegas
28-Jun 16 Colombia vs Costa Rica 3:00 PM 3:30 am (June 29) Glendale
29-Jun 17 Argentina vs Peru 8:00 PM 5:30 am (June 30) Miami
29-Jun 18 Canada vs Chile 8:00 PM 5:30 am (June 30) Orlando
30-Jun 19 Mexico vs Ecuador 5:00 PM 5:30 am (July 1) Glendale
30-Jun 20 Jamaica vs Venezuela 7:00 PM 5:30 am (July 1) Austin
1-Jul 21 USA vs Uruguay 8:00 PM 6:30 am (July 2) Kansas City
1-Jul 22 Bolivia vs Panama 9:00 PM 6:30 am (July 2) Orlando
2-Jul 23 Brazil vs Colombia 6:00 PM 6:30 am (July 3) Santa Clara
2-Jul 24 Costa Rica vs Paraguay 8:00 PM 6:30 am (July 3) Austin
Quarterfinals
4-Jul 25 1A vs 2B 8:00 PM 6:30 am (July 5) Houston
5-Jul 26 1B vs 2A 8:00 PM 6:30 am (July 6) Arlington
6-Jul 27 1C vs 2D 6:00 PM 6:30 am (July 7) Las Vegas
6-Jul 28 1D vs 2C 3:00 PM 3:30 am (July 7) Glendale
Semifinals
9-Jul 29 W25 vs W26 8:00 PM 5:30 am (July 10) East Rutherford
10-Jul 30 W27 vs W28 8:00 PM 5:30 am (July 11) Charlotte
Third-place match
13-Jul 31 L29 vs L30 8:00 PM 5:30 am (July 14) Charlotte
Final
14-Jul 32 W29 vs W30 8:00 PM 5:30 am (July 15) Miami

TV channels and live streaming platforms

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for Copa America 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent.

All matches of Copa America 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. They will also be streamed on the FanCode app and website.

USA: FOX, FS1, FOXSports.com, and the FOX Sports App

UK: Premier Sports

Nigeria: Sportitalia

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Cop's Son Arrested For Hitting Woman With Speeding Car In Pimpri Chinchwad
  2. Breaking News June 13 Highlights: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  3. Sikkim CM Tamang's Wife Krishna Kumari Rai Resigns As MLA Day After Taking Oath
  4. G7 Outreach Summit: PM Modi Heads To Italy, Says 'Will Focus On AI, Energy, Africa, Mediterranean'
  5. From Spying As ISI Agent To India's Longest-Serving NSA: Five Points About Ajit Doval
Entertainment News
  1. How To Beat The Sultry Summer Heat? 5 Titles To Binge-Watch As You Await The Monsoon
  2. Taylor Swift's 100th Eras Tour Show In Liverpool: Art Installations, Surprises, And Speculations Await This 13th!
  3. Euro 2024 Soccer Fan Fest: Nelly Furtado Rocks The Stage With A Powerful Performance – View Pics
  4. Avneet Kaur Reveals Why She Felt Intimidated To Work With Annu Kapoor And Supriya Pathak In 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage'
  5. Disha Patani Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Sizzling Looks
Sports News
  1. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Score: Will Edwards And Engelbrecht Lead NED To 160?
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Bat Against NED In T20 World Cup
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch Lionel Messi, Vinicius Junior Live In India
  4. Euro 2024 Soccer Fan Fest: Nelly Furtado Rocks The Stage With A Powerful Performance – View Pics
  5. Football Transfer: EPL Side Newcastle United Announce Lloyd Kelly Signing On Free Transfer From Bournemouth
World News
  1. Kuwait Fire: India Sending C-130J Aircraft To Bring Back Mortal Remains Of Indians
  2. Taylor Swift's 100th Eras Tour Show In Liverpool: Art Installations, Surprises, And Speculations Await This 13th!
  3. These Are The Best Cities For Students, QS Rankings Reveal
  4. Firefighters Battle Massive Fire At Northern Iraq Oil Refinery
  5. Pak Court Acquits Imran Khan, Qureshi And Sheikh Rashid In Case Of Vandalism
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 Highlights: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Bat Against NED In T20 World Cup
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 45 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know