Copa America 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch Lionel Messi, Vinicius Junior Live In India

The Copa America 2024 will kick-off from June 21 and will conclude on July 14 (IST) and will be held in the United States. The Copa America 2024 organized by South America's football apex body, CONMEBOL and CONCACAF. (More Football News)
The Copa America 2024 will see 16 teams slog it out across 32 matches that will be played in 14 venues in the USA.
This is the 48th edition of the Copa America and will see 10 teams from CONMEBOL and six teams from CONCACAF making it a quadrennial tournament in international football.
The schedule of Copa America 2024 sees each team play the other three sides in their respective group once in single round-robin format.
The top two sides from each group will progress to the quarter-final stage. The knockouts also sees semis and the final. The final will be played on July 14 (July 13 as per local time and date)
Copa America 2024 teams and groups
Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada
Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica
Group C: USA, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia
Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica
Lionel Messi-led Argentina are the current holders of the Copa America after they beat arch-rivals Brazil 1-0 in the previous edition (2021).
The La Albiceleste and Uruguay are the most successful sides in the tournament's history with 15 titles each to their name.
Copa America 2024 full schedule
|Date
|Match No.
|Match
|Kick-off Time (Local time)
|Kick-off Time (IST)
|Venue
|20-Jun
|1
|Argentina vs Canada
|8:00 PM
|5:30 am (June 21)
|Atlanta
|21-Jun
|2
|Peru vs Chile
|7:00 PM
|5:30 am (June 22)
|Arlington
|22-Jun
|3
|Mexico vs Jamaica
|8:00 PM
|6:30 am (June 23)
|Houston
|22-Jun
|4
|Ecuador vs Venezuela
|3:00 PM
|3:30 am (June 23)
|Santa Clara
|23-Jun
|5
|USA vs Bolivia
|5:00 PM
|3:30 am (June 24)
|Arlington
|23-Jun
|6
|Uruguay vs Panama
|9:00 PM
|6:30 am (June 24)
|Miami
|24-Jun
|7
|Brazil vs Croatia
|6:00 PM
|6:30 am (June 25)
|Inglewood
|24-Jun
|8
|Colombia vs Paraguay
|5:00 PM
|3:30 am (June 25)
|Houston
|25-Jun
|9
|Chile vs Argentina
|9:00 PM
|6:30 am (June 26)
|East Rutherford
|25-Jun
|10
|Peru vs Canada
|5:00 PM
|3:30 am (June 26)
|Kansas City
|26-Jun
|11
|Venezuela vs Mexico
|6:00 PM
|6:30 am (June 27)
|Inglewood
|26-Jun
|12
|Ecuador vs Jamaica
|3:00 PM
|3:30 am (June 27)
|Las Vegas
|27-Jun
|13
|Panama vs USA
|6:00 PM
|3:30 am (June 28)
|Atlanta
|27-Jun
|14
|Uruguay vs Bolivia
|9:00 PM
|6:30 am (June 28)
|East Rutherford
|28-Jun
|15
|Paraguay vs Brazil
|6:00 PM
|6:30 am (June 29)
|Las Vegas
|28-Jun
|16
|Colombia vs Costa Rica
|3:00 PM
|3:30 am (June 29)
|Glendale
|29-Jun
|17
|Argentina vs Peru
|8:00 PM
|5:30 am (June 30)
|Miami
|29-Jun
|18
|Canada vs Chile
|8:00 PM
|5:30 am (June 30)
|Orlando
|30-Jun
|19
|Mexico vs Ecuador
|5:00 PM
|5:30 am (July 1)
|Glendale
|30-Jun
|20
|Jamaica vs Venezuela
|7:00 PM
|5:30 am (July 1)
|Austin
|1-Jul
|21
|USA vs Uruguay
|8:00 PM
|6:30 am (July 2)
|Kansas City
|1-Jul
|22
|Bolivia vs Panama
|9:00 PM
|6:30 am (July 2)
|Orlando
|2-Jul
|23
|Brazil vs Colombia
|6:00 PM
|6:30 am (July 3)
|Santa Clara
|2-Jul
|24
|Costa Rica vs Paraguay
|8:00 PM
|6:30 am (July 3)
|Austin
|Quarterfinals
|4-Jul
|25
|1A vs 2B
|8:00 PM
|6:30 am (July 5)
|Houston
|5-Jul
|26
|1B vs 2A
|8:00 PM
|6:30 am (July 6)
|Arlington
|6-Jul
|27
|1C vs 2D
|6:00 PM
|6:30 am (July 7)
|Las Vegas
|6-Jul
|28
|1D vs 2C
|3:00 PM
|3:30 am (July 7)
|Glendale
|Semifinals
|9-Jul
|29
|W25 vs W26
|8:00 PM
|5:30 am (July 10)
|East Rutherford
|10-Jul
|30
|W27 vs W28
|8:00 PM
|5:30 am (July 11)
|Charlotte
|Third-place match
|13-Jul
|31
|L29 vs L30
|8:00 PM
|5:30 am (July 14)
|Charlotte
|Final
|14-Jul
|32
|W29 vs W30
|8:00 PM
|5:30 am (July 15)
|Miami
TV channels and live streaming platforms
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for Copa America 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent.
All matches of Copa America 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. They will also be streamed on the FanCode app and website.
USA: FOX, FS1, FOXSports.com, and the FOX Sports App
UK: Premier Sports
Nigeria: Sportitalia