Copa America 2024: Canada Showed 'Incredible Potential' On Debut, Says Proud Jessie Marsch

Jessie Marsch says Canada showed "incredible potential" by finishing fourth at the Copa America, even if he believes they threw a bronze medal away against Uruguay. (More Football News)
Ismael Kone and Jonathan David scored as Canada fought back from 1-0 down to lead Saturday's third-place play-off in North Carolina, but Luis Suarez levelled after 92 minutes.
Kone and Alphonso Davies then failed to convert in the penalty shoot-out as Uruguay emerged as 4-2 victors, becoming the first nation to win multiple shoot-outs at two editions of the tournament (2024 and 1999).
Canada, meanwhile, fell short of becoming the third CONCACAF nation to get on the podium at the Copa, after Mexico (1997, 1999 and 2007) and Honduras (2001).
While Marsch was disappointed with the way Canada let that achievement slip away in the dying moments, he was full of pride when discussing their campaign overall, particularly as they build towards a home World Cup in two years' time.
"The players are disappointed in the way that we gave the match away, but I was very positive with them," Marsch said.
"We've been together for a little over six weeks. We came into this match, put some new players on the pitch, played against one of the best teams in the world and dominated.
"We're still a young team. If you look at their team, they have experienced players across the board, players playing at big clubs, a lot of experience in understanding how to handle moments. We're still developing that."
Marsch only took the reins in mid-May but navigated a route through a challenging group containing Argentina, Chile and Peru, then oversaw a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Venezuela in the quarter-finals.
"The beauty was the clarity with which the way that we're playing was executed by the new players that came in," he added.
"It's not easy to build a tactical model in such a short time and under such big stresses against good opponents and then perform and execute at such a high level.
"So, again, what a positive sign. What a great group of guys. What incredible potential we have with this team."