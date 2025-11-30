Palmeiras 0-1 Flamengo, Copa Libertadores: Danilo Clinches Major Win In Tight Contest

Danilo’s 67th-minute header wins the 2025 Copa Libertadores
Palmeiras fail to register a single shot on target
Flamengo secure their fourth Libertadores title
Flamengo overcame fellow Brazilian giants Palmeiras 1-0 to clinch the Copa Libertadores for the fourth time in their history.
Danilo's 67th-minute header proved decisive at Estadio Monumental U Marathon in Lima on Saturday, as Flamengo edged out their Serie A rivals.
The most notable moment in a tight first half was a flashpoint between Bruno Fuchs and Erik Pulgar, with the latter fortunate to avoid a red card for a clear stamp on the Palmeiras defender.
Yet Flamengo gained a measure of control after the interval, and their breakthrough arrived when Giorgian de Arrascaeta delivered a pinpoint corner from which former Manchester City and Juventus defender Danilo sent a towering header home.
Vitor Roque went into the final with four Copa Libertadores goals under his belt this campaign, but the Palmeiras striker saw a golden chance pass him by in the 89th minute when his close-range shot was blocked.
Flamengo substitute Everton then had a free-kick tipped onto the woodwork by Carlos Miguel, but Palmeiras could not make their goalkeeper's work count as Filipe Luis' side held on for a famous victory.
Data Debrief: A famous day for Flamengo
Flamengo lead Palmeiras by five points in Brazil's top flight, so it is no surprise that this match was as close as they come.
Ultimately, Flamengo will feel they were deserved winners. They had 11 shots, while none of Palmeiras' nine attempts hit the target, even if they did muster a slightly higher expected goals (xG) figure of 1.0 to 0.82.
However, Flamengo got over the line and avenged their defeat to Palmeiras in the 2021 Copa Libertadores final, as they became the first Brazilian team to win the tournament four times.
Brazil have now equalled Argentina as the nation with the most titles in this competition (25 each) – no other country can boast more than eight triumphs.