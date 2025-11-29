Palmeiras Vs Flamengo Preview, Copa Libertadores 2025 Final: Brazilian Rivals Chaise Fourth Continental Title

Brazilian giants Flamengo and Palmeiras collide in a blockbuster Copa Libertadores final in Lima, each seeking a fourth continental crown. With elite squads, historic rivalry and immense financial muscle, the stage is set for a defining South American finale

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Palmeiras vs Flamengo preview Copa Libertadores 2025 final
An aerial view of the Monumental stadium two days ahead of the Copa Libertadores championship final match between Brazil's Flamengo and Palmeiras, in Lima, Peru. | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Flamengo and Palmeiras meet in Copa Libertadores final at Estadio Monumental "U", both chasing a fourth title

  • Flamengo’s Felipe Luis set to rely on Samuel Lino, Saul, Jorginho and De Arrascaeta

  • Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira eyes a third continental crown, with Vitor Roque expected to be decisive

Flamengo and Palmeiras will both go in search of their fourth Copa Libertadores titles – and renewed South American bragging rights – when they clash in the final on Saturday at the Estadio Monumental "U" in Lima, Peru.

The two Brazilian heavyweights have each lifted the Copa twice in the past six years, mirroring their near-decade of rivalry for domestic supremacy in the Brazilian league.

Since 2019, Flamengo and Palmeiras have entered every Copa Libertadores campaign as favourites, a status built on financial resurgence and squad depth.

Once struggling earlier in the 2010s, both clubs transformed themselves into economic powerhouses through major signings, improved structures and long-term footballing stability.

According to Transfermarkt, the squads combined are valued at more than $470 million, reflecting the sheer quality on display in Saturday’s showpiece final.

Palmeiras Vs Flamengo, Copa Libertadores Final: Team News, Key Players

Flamengo coach Felipe Luis will lean heavily on two former Atletico Madrid players – Samuel Lino and Saul Niguez – as central pillars of his game plan. Former Italy midfielder Jorginho and Uruguay international Giorgian de Arrascaeta are also expected to feature prominently in the starting lineup.

Related Content
Related Content

On the opposite bench, Portuguese tactician Abel Ferreira faces major pressure as he seeks his third Copa Libertadores title with Palmeiras, especially with his side appearing likely to lose the Brazilian league crown to Flamengo. Ferreira will hope that former Barcelona striker Vitor Roque will deliver a moment of brilliance in Lima.

This final also carries echoes of the 2021 showdown, when Palmeiras defeated Flamengo 2-1 in extra time courtesy of a decisive mistake from a player who returns to the spotlight on Saturday.

Then-Flamengo midfielder Andreas Pereira miscontrolled the ball under pressure from striker Deyverson, who capitalised to score the winning goal. Now 29, Pereira has since represented Brazil and joined Fulham – but will play for Palmeiras this time.

Pereira admitted the error still haunts him. “When we came back people wanted to destroy the bus, attack my house. We had to leave the bus early and get another car,” he said, recalling the aftermath before departing Flamengo for Fulham months later.

Palmeiras Vs Flamengo, Copa Libertadores Final: High Stakes

Whoever triumphs on Saturday will hand Brazil its 25th Copa Libertadores title, drawing the nation level with Argentina’s record haul. The stakes extend far beyond national pride.

The champions will earn $24 million, secure a berth at the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, and book a place in the Recopa Sudamericana against Lanus, who lifted the Copa Sudamericana last weekend. The runners-up will take home $7 million.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

  2. SMAT 2025: Ayush Mhatre’s 49-Ball Century Breaks Rohit Sharma’s Record – Know More

  3. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Key Takeaways - From Big Shocks To Future Prospects

  4. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Headlines India's U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Check Full Squad And Schedule

  5. Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Brisbane Test As Australia Name Unchanged Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Sangharsh Samiti Warns Against Prayers At Sanjauli Mosque

  4. Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

  5. Kerala In Election Mode As Local Body Polls Kick Off In December 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  2. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  3. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  5. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

  2. Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit

  3. Imran Khan’s Family Demands Proof Of Life Amid Death Rumours In Adiala Jail

  4. Nigeria’s Kidnapping Crisis Deepens Despite Security Emergency

  5. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

  3. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  4. Trump Says Guard Member In D.C. Shooting Has Died

  5. Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

  6. Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post: My Personal Loss Is Indescribable

  7. Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl; Share First Glimpse

  8. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs