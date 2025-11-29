Palmeiras Vs Flamengo Preview, Copa Libertadores 2025 Final: Brazilian Rivals Chaise Fourth Continental Title

Flamengo and Palmeiras meet in Copa Libertadores final at Estadio Monumental "U", both chasing a fourth title
Flamengo’s Felipe Luis set to rely on Samuel Lino, Saul, Jorginho and De Arrascaeta
Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira eyes a third continental crown, with Vitor Roque expected to be decisive
Flamengo and Palmeiras will both go in search of their fourth Copa Libertadores titles – and renewed South American bragging rights – when they clash in the final on Saturday at the Estadio Monumental "U" in Lima, Peru.
The two Brazilian heavyweights have each lifted the Copa twice in the past six years, mirroring their near-decade of rivalry for domestic supremacy in the Brazilian league.
Since 2019, Flamengo and Palmeiras have entered every Copa Libertadores campaign as favourites, a status built on financial resurgence and squad depth.
Once struggling earlier in the 2010s, both clubs transformed themselves into economic powerhouses through major signings, improved structures and long-term footballing stability.
According to Transfermarkt, the squads combined are valued at more than $470 million, reflecting the sheer quality on display in Saturday’s showpiece final.
Palmeiras Vs Flamengo, Copa Libertadores Final: Team News, Key Players
Flamengo coach Felipe Luis will lean heavily on two former Atletico Madrid players – Samuel Lino and Saul Niguez – as central pillars of his game plan. Former Italy midfielder Jorginho and Uruguay international Giorgian de Arrascaeta are also expected to feature prominently in the starting lineup.
On the opposite bench, Portuguese tactician Abel Ferreira faces major pressure as he seeks his third Copa Libertadores title with Palmeiras, especially with his side appearing likely to lose the Brazilian league crown to Flamengo. Ferreira will hope that former Barcelona striker Vitor Roque will deliver a moment of brilliance in Lima.
This final also carries echoes of the 2021 showdown, when Palmeiras defeated Flamengo 2-1 in extra time courtesy of a decisive mistake from a player who returns to the spotlight on Saturday.
Then-Flamengo midfielder Andreas Pereira miscontrolled the ball under pressure from striker Deyverson, who capitalised to score the winning goal. Now 29, Pereira has since represented Brazil and joined Fulham – but will play for Palmeiras this time.
Pereira admitted the error still haunts him. “When we came back people wanted to destroy the bus, attack my house. We had to leave the bus early and get another car,” he said, recalling the aftermath before departing Flamengo for Fulham months later.
Palmeiras Vs Flamengo, Copa Libertadores Final: High Stakes
Whoever triumphs on Saturday will hand Brazil its 25th Copa Libertadores title, drawing the nation level with Argentina’s record haul. The stakes extend far beyond national pride.
The champions will earn $24 million, secure a berth at the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, and book a place in the Recopa Sudamericana against Lanus, who lifted the Copa Sudamericana last weekend. The runners-up will take home $7 million.
