Comoros Vs Angola, Cosafa Cup 2024 Semi-Final 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Live On TV And Online

The Cosafa Cup 2024 has entered its business end with semi-final 1 and semi-final 2 set to take place at Gqeberha. The tournament that kick-started from June 26, will conclude on July 7 with the final. (More Football News)
Comoros topped their Group B with six points but with better head-to-head record despite Kenya finishing the same level on points and goal difference.
Angola topped their Group C with seven points and come into the semi-final 1 with a better head-to-head record over their fellow group rivals, Namibia and Seychelles.
Ahead of the semi-final 1 clash, here are the live streaming details for the Comoros Vs Angola, Cosafa Cup 2024 match:
When will the Comoros Vs Angola, Cosafa Cup 2024 1st semi-final match take place?
The Comoros Vs Angola, Cosafa Cup 2024 1st semi-final match will be played on Friday, July 5.
Where will the Comoros Vs Angola, Cosafa Cup 2024 1st semi-final match match take place?
The Comoros Vs Angola, Cosafa Cup 2024 1st semi-final match is scheduled to take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha.
What time will the Comoros Vs Angola, Cosafa Cup 2024 1st semi-final match begin?
The Comoros Vs Angola, Cosafa Cup 2024 1st semi-final match will start at 6:30 pm. IST
Where to watch Comoros Vs Angola, Cosafa Cup 2024 1st semi-final match in India?
Unfortunately, there will be no telecast or live streaming of the same in India.