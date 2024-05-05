Mauricio Pochettino has warned his Chelsea players they face their "most dangerous" game when West Ham visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday. (More Football News)
The Blues picked up one of their best Premier League results of the season on Thursday in beating Tottenham 2-0 on home soil.
Another London derby now awaits, but Pochettino believes the quick turnaround in matches could work against his side.
"It is the most dangerous game because now we have to keep the same mentality for Sunday," he said.
"We are playing a team who are so strong, have physicality and West Ham are having a fantastic season and have been competing in Europe.
"We need to recover players. We don't have too many options to add fresh people to the squad and they have had the whole week to prepare."
Inconsistent Chelsea have often struggled to build on positive results this season, explaining why they sit eighth in the Premier League.
Pochettino's side are two points better off than West Ham with a game in hand as they both desperately attempt to keep their top-six hopes alive.
West Ham are winless in five matches in all competitions, seeing them drop down the Premier League and exit the Europa League.
Doubts remain over manager David Moyes' future, with his current deal expiring at the end of the campaign, but he is focusing only on Chelsea.
"We're going to have to play well to get a result against them," Moyes said at his pre-match press conference.
"I think [Pochettino's] had a difficult job, and they've started to hit form. Mauricio is a great manager, and they have a lot of good, young players.
"There are lots of tough stadiums to go to, Stamford Bridge being one of those. We'll go there and do everything we can to get a result."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Chelsea - Cole Palmer
Palmer has undoubtedly been Chelsea's best player in his debut campaign at the club, having scored and assisted a combined 29 goals in 29 Premier League matches.
The England international has been directly involved in a goal against 13 different opponents in the competition this term, and he will be looking to make that 14 against West Ham after missing the reverse fixture.
West Ham - Michail Antonio
Antonio earned West Ham a point against Liverpool last time out and now has a combined 99 goals and assists in the Premier League for United.
That leaves the Jamaica international, who has four goals in his past seven outings, one short of hitting a milestone that no other player has ever managed for the club.
MATCH PREDICTION: CHELSEA WIN
West Ham won 3-1 when the sides most recently met in August and are aiming to pull off a Premier League double in this fixture for just the third time, having previously done so in 2002-03 and 2019-20.
However, Chelsea have lost just one of their past 17 home league games against West Ham - a 1-0 defeat in November 2019 under Frank Lampard.
Goals can be expected as West Ham have gone 15 Premier League games without a clean sheet, last having a longer run without a shutout in the top flight between March and November 2008 (24 games).
Five of West Ham's last 10 Premier League matches, meanwhile, have seen both teams score two or more goals, including each of the last two.
Facing Chelsea on a Sunday could prove to be good news for West Ham as their London rivals have won just one of their past 13 league games on the final day of the week.
However, Moyes will need no reminding he has never won an away league match against Chelsea in 18 attempts. Pochettino will become the 11th different manager he has faced at Stamford Bridge in that time.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
CHELSEA - 49.4%
DRAW - 26.5%
WEST HAM - 24.1%