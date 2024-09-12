Bournemouth Vs Chelsea Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Key Players

Andoni Iraola says he does not mind Bournemouth being involved in late drama, as long as it benefits them ahead of their Premier League meeting with Chelsea. (More Football News)
The Cherries mounted a superb comeback before the international break, going from 2-0 down in the 86th minute to beat Everton 3-2.
It means Bournemouth are unbeaten in the league so far this season, having drawn their first two games, leaving them eighth in the early standings.
And despite all three of their matches so far containing late goals, Iraola brushed off the idea that it was a new trend for his team.
"I think past season it was kind of similar," Iraola told the Daily Echo.
"We lost a lot of points in games that we were winning. We had very good comebacks, and we recovered a lot of points in games that we were losing.
"That's the reason why for us, the subs are so important, because at the end, probably you will find more chances playing the last 25 minutes than the previous minutes because in the first half, everyone is fresh, it's more difficult to make one against ones and make the difference."
Meanwhile, Chelsea are currently 11th but are looking to build on their excellent start to the season away from home, having beaten Wolves 6-2 in their first such game.
With a number of new signings already settling in, Enzo Maresca is set to introduce Jadon Sancho at the weekend, and he believes the winger can play a key part in this campaign.
"I'm very happy to have Sancho at Chelsea. He's here because we value a player who excels in 1v1 situations," Maresca said.
"He's crucial in breaking down tight defences; we need him for that."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Bournemouth – Antoine Semenyo
Antoine Semenyo has had more shots than any other Premier League player this season (17).
Meanwhile, Semenyo (17 shots, four chances created) and teammate Marcus Tavernier (12 shots, nine chances created) have been directly involved in 21 attempts so far, with only Kevin De Bruyne (23) being involved in more in the division.
Chelsea – Cole Palmer
As well as having the most assists so far (four), no player has created more big chances than Cole Palmer in the Premier League this season (four).
Palmer is averaging a goal (23) or assist (15) every 76 minutes in the competition for Chelsea, the second-best rate of any player with at least 1,000 minutes for a specific club (behind only Erling Haaland, one every 67 with Man City).
MATCH PREDICTION: CHELSEA WIN
Chelsea have lost just one of their seven Premier League away games against Bournemouth (W4 D2), with three of their four defeats in the competition against the Cherries coming at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues have also won each of their last three Premier League away games, including a 6-2 thrashing in their only away trip so far this season, last having a longer run between February and April 2022 (four).
However, Chelsea have conceded at least once in each of their last 17 Premier League away games, shipping 36 goals in total in this run. Only once have they had a longer run without a clean sheet on the road in the competition, going 24 games between January 1993 and February 1994.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth are winless in five Premier League meetings with Chelsea (D2 L3), having won three of their previous four against the Blues prior to this (L1).
The Cherries are also unbeaten in all three of their Premier League games so far this season (W1 D2) – they have never gone four without defeat from the start of a campaign in the competition before.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Bournemouth – 29.9%
Draw – 25.1%
Chelsea – 44.9%