Football

Bournemouth Vs Chelsea Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Key Players

Chelsea have lost just one of their seven Premier League away games against Bournemouth, with three of their four defeats against the Cherries coming at Stamford Bridge

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola
Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola
info_icon

Andoni Iraola says he does not mind Bournemouth being involved in late drama, as long as it benefits them ahead of their Premier League meeting with Chelsea. (More Football News)

The Cherries mounted a superb comeback before the international break, going from 2-0 down in the 86th minute to beat Everton 3-2.

It means Bournemouth are unbeaten in the league so far this season, having drawn their first two games, leaving them eighth in the early standings.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery - null
Aston Villa Vs Everton Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

And despite all three of their matches so far containing late goals, Iraola brushed off the idea that it was a new trend for his team.

"I think past season it was kind of similar," Iraola told the Daily Echo.

"We lost a lot of points in games that we were winning. We had very good comebacks, and we recovered a lot of points in games that we were losing.

"That's the reason why for us, the subs are so important, because at the end, probably you will find more chances playing the last 25 minutes than the previous minutes because in the first half, everyone is fresh, it's more difficult to make one against ones and make the difference."

Meanwhile, Chelsea are currently 11th but are looking to build on their excellent start to the season away from home, having beaten Wolves 6-2 in their first such game.

With a number of new signings already settling in, Enzo Maresca is set to introduce Jadon Sancho at the weekend, and he believes the winger can play a key part in this campaign.

"I'm very happy to have Sancho at Chelsea. He's here because we value a player who excels in 1v1 situations," Maresca said.

"He's crucial in breaking down tight defences; we need him for that."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bournemouth – Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo has had more shots than any other Premier League player this season (17).

Meanwhile, Semenyo (17 shots, four chances created) and teammate Marcus Tavernier (12 shots, nine chances created) have been directly involved in 21 attempts so far, with only Kevin De Bruyne (23) being involved in more in the division.

Chelsea – Cole Palmer

As well as having the most assists so far (four), no player has created more big chances than Cole Palmer in the Premier League this season (four).

Palmer is averaging a goal (23) or assist (15) every 76 minutes in the competition for Chelsea, the second-best rate of any player with at least 1,000 minutes for a specific club (behind only Erling Haaland, one every 67 with Man City).

MATCH PREDICTION: CHELSEA WIN

Chelsea have lost just one of their seven Premier League away games against Bournemouth (W4 D2), with three of their four defeats in the competition against the Cherries coming at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have also won each of their last three Premier League away games, including a 6-2 thrashing in their only away trip so far this season, last having a longer run between February and April 2022 (four).

However, Chelsea have conceded at least once in each of their last 17 Premier League away games, shipping 36 goals in total in this run. Only once have they had a longer run without a clean sheet on the road in the competition, going 24 games between January 1993 and February 1994.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are winless in five Premier League meetings with Chelsea (D2 L3), having won three of their previous four against the Blues prior to this (L1).

The Cherries are also unbeaten in all three of their Premier League games so far this season (W1 D2) – they have never gone four without defeat from the start of a campaign in the competition before.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Bournemouth – 29.9%

Draw – 25.1%

Chelsea – 44.9%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Barbados Royals Vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Saint Lucia Kings Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. England Vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Score: Phil Salt & Co Field First In Southampton - Check Playing XIs
  4. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Makes Tickets Free For Spectators Aged Below 18
  5. Khaled Mahmud Steps Down As BCB Director Amid Political Shift
Football News
  1. Aston Villa Vs Everton Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Key Players
  2. Chennaiyin FC ISL Preview: Fixtures, New Signings, Squad - All You Need To Know
  3. Mumbai City FC Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know
  4. Manchester City Vs Brentford Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Key Players
  5. Frattesi 'Deserves Trust' From Inter After Italy Form, Says Ex-Azzurri Midfielder Tardelli
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  3. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  4. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  5. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. PR Sreejesh Drops Heartwarming Response To PM Modi's Letter Praising His Stellar Career
  3. Japan Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. IND 8-1 MAS Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Holders India Thrash Malaysia For Hat-Trick Of Wins In China

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ’Coming To Unite, Not To Divide’: Er Rashid Out On Bail For 22 Days For J&K Elections
  2. Day In Pics: September 11, 2024
  3. Haryana Polls: Discontent In BJP After 2nd Candidate List Drops Ministers, State Party Chief
  4. From Rahul To Modi - Political Leaders, Their Remarks Abroad And Controversies Back Home
  5. Caste-Based Reservation: Right To Justice Vs Right To Equality
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Mexico To Become 1st Country To Allow Election Of Judiciary| All About The Controversial Judicial Overhaul
  5. The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 11, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Pitra Dosha In Astrology: Its Impact On Human Life And Effective Remedies To Remove It
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  6. 'Raygun' Ranking: Here's Why Aussie Breakdancer Is World No. 1 Despite Paris Flop Show
  7. Shimla Mosque Row: Protesters Clash With Security Forces; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons
  8. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics