Burnley 0-2 Arsenal, English Premier League: Gyokeres, Rice Score As Gunners Continue Win Streak

Arsenal showcased set-piece excellence with goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice in a 2-0 win at Burnley, securing their fifth consecutive win in the English Premier League

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Burnley vs Arsenal match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 10
Viktor Gyokeres celebrates for Arsenal after scoring against Burnley in the English Premier League 2025-26.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arsenal beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor in English Premier League

  • Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring with a header from a corner

  • Declan Rice doubled the lead with a powerful headed goal

Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice were on target as Premier League leaders Arsenal coasted to a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Gyokeres headed home a fourth league goal of the campaign from a typically brilliant Gunners set-piece to get Mikel Arteta's men up and running.

Rice was influential in that opener and doubled the visitors' lead 10 minutes before the break with a thumping header from a fine Arsenal breakaway.

The second half was a noticeably quieter affair, but the visitors never really looked like letting the lead slip after a dominant opening period.

Arsenal displayed their set-piece prowess in the 14th minute when Rice's deep corner was knocked back by Gabriel Magalhaes and nodded in on the goal line by Gyokeres.

Martin Dubravka twice saved one-on-one from Bukayo Saka, the second of which saw Leandro Trossard's follow-up blocked on the line by Axel Tuanzebe.

The visitors made it two when Trossard collected Gyokeres' outstanding cross-field pass and teed up Rice to deliver a thumping header into the left-hand side of the goal.

Related Content
Related Content

Gyokeres was replaced at half-time, and Arsenal did not have the same attacking verve, though Ethan Nwaneri bent wide from 20 yards and Dubravka denied his fellow substitute Christian Norgaard.

Marcus Edwards saw a last-gasp free-kick crash against the right-hand post for Burnley, but Arsenal have now won five straight games in the Premier League, keeping clean sheets in four in a row.

Data Debrief: Corner history for Arsenal on Trossard's landmark appearance

Arsenal's excellence at set-pieces has been well documented, and they now have eight goals from corners in the Premier League this season, the most ever by a team in their first 10 games of a campaign in the competition.

The Gunners have also racked up clean sheets from their last four top-flight victories, last achieving that feat in April/May 2014 when Arteta was playing for the club.

Defensive solidity has been at the heart of Arsenal's excellent campaign thus far. Indeed, there have been five instances of a side preventing their opponent from having a shot on target in a Premier League game this season, with Arsenal responsible for three of those (60% – vs West Ham, Fulham and now against Burnley).

Trossard made his 100th Premier League appearance for Arsenal, having previously made 116 for Brighton in the competition. Since 2019-20, Trossard is one of two players to make 100-plus appearances for two clubs, along with James Tarkowski (109 for Burnley, 118 for Everton).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Check IND-W Vs SA-W H2H Record, Key Stats

  2. India Vs South Africa Preview, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Harmanpreet And Co. Eye Glory At DY Patil Stadium

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: History, Early Struggles, Aussie Supremacy And India’s Rise – All You Need To Know

  4. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

  5. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Things You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Leaders Express Grief After 9 Killed in Stampede at Andhra Pradesh’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple

  3. Sanjay Raut Takes Break from Public Life Due to Health Issues, PM Modi Wishes Recovery

  4. 45 Bangladeshis Detained While Crossing Border In West Bengal

  5. Day In Pics: November 01, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  3. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  4. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start