Burnley 0-2 Arsenal, English Premier League: Gyokeres, Rice Score As Gunners Continue Win Streak

Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice were on target as Premier League leaders Arsenal coasted to a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.
Gyokeres headed home a fourth league goal of the campaign from a typically brilliant Gunners set-piece to get Mikel Arteta's men up and running.
Rice was influential in that opener and doubled the visitors' lead 10 minutes before the break with a thumping header from a fine Arsenal breakaway.
The second half was a noticeably quieter affair, but the visitors never really looked like letting the lead slip after a dominant opening period.
Arsenal displayed their set-piece prowess in the 14th minute when Rice's deep corner was knocked back by Gabriel Magalhaes and nodded in on the goal line by Gyokeres.
Martin Dubravka twice saved one-on-one from Bukayo Saka, the second of which saw Leandro Trossard's follow-up blocked on the line by Axel Tuanzebe.
The visitors made it two when Trossard collected Gyokeres' outstanding cross-field pass and teed up Rice to deliver a thumping header into the left-hand side of the goal.
Gyokeres was replaced at half-time, and Arsenal did not have the same attacking verve, though Ethan Nwaneri bent wide from 20 yards and Dubravka denied his fellow substitute Christian Norgaard.
Marcus Edwards saw a last-gasp free-kick crash against the right-hand post for Burnley, but Arsenal have now won five straight games in the Premier League, keeping clean sheets in four in a row.
Data Debrief: Corner history for Arsenal on Trossard's landmark appearance
Arsenal's excellence at set-pieces has been well documented, and they now have eight goals from corners in the Premier League this season, the most ever by a team in their first 10 games of a campaign in the competition.
The Gunners have also racked up clean sheets from their last four top-flight victories, last achieving that feat in April/May 2014 when Arteta was playing for the club.
Defensive solidity has been at the heart of Arsenal's excellent campaign thus far. Indeed, there have been five instances of a side preventing their opponent from having a shot on target in a Premier League game this season, with Arsenal responsible for three of those (60% – vs West Ham, Fulham and now against Burnley).
Trossard made his 100th Premier League appearance for Arsenal, having previously made 116 for Brighton in the competition. Since 2019-20, Trossard is one of two players to make 100-plus appearances for two clubs, along with James Tarkowski (109 for Burnley, 118 for Everton).