Football

Burnley FC 1-1 Blackburn Rovers, EFL Championship: Ten-Man Blackburn Hold Out For Draw - Match Report

The home side dominated the early proceedings of the match and deservedly led until Blackburn struck against the run of play in the 23rd minute

Andi-Weimann
Andi Weimann celebrating
info_icon

Blackburn held out for a 1-1 draw away to Burnley in the East Lancashire derby, despite playing the final 33 minutes of the match with 10 men. (More Sports News)

Burnley opened the scoring after 10 minutes at Turf Moor after new signing Jaidon Anthony whipped in a perfect cross for Lyle Foster - who remains at the club following a potential move to Ipswich breaking down - to head home.

The home side dominated the early proceedings of the match and deservedly led until Blackburn struck against the run of play in the 23rd minute.

Forward Andi Weimann hit a sumptuous dipping shot from outside the penalty area, which looped over goalkeeper James Trafford, to level the scores.

Rovers thought they had retaken the lead soon after, but Tyrhys Dolan’s finish was disallowed for offside.

Makhtar Gueye was then sent off for a second bookable offence in the 57th minute, picking up his second yellow for dissent after making a card gesture at the referee following a heavy tackle from Maxime Esteve.

Burnley were unable to make their numerical advantage count, despite applying plenty of pressure in the late stages. Indeed, it was Blackburn who arguably came closest to winning the match, with Lewis Travis firing high and wide in the 96th minute after Dolan had played a loose ball to him.

The point leaves Blackburn and Burnley third and fourth respectively in the Championship.

Elsewhere in the early kick-offs in the second tier, Middlesbrough picked up their first league win since the opening day of the season as they beat Cardiff 2-0 on the road.

A second-half header from Matt Clarke and an Aaron Ramsey own goal secured the points for Michael Carrick’s side, although Ramsey did hit the post for the hosts. The win leaves Middlesbrough sixth, while Cardiff are bottom.

Norwich also claimed their first three points of the season, with a 1-0 victory away to Coventry.

Borja Sainz scored the winning goal after 49 minutes, with his shot taking a big deflection to wrong-foot the goalkeeper before landing in the goal.

