Football

Brighton Vs Man United: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Pre-Match Comments

Brighton & Hove Albion Vs Manchester United Preview: The Seagulls have won each of their last four Premier League games against the Red Devils – the last side to beat the United in five consecutive league games were Norwich City between 1988 and 1990

Bruno Fernandes should be fit to face Brighton.
info_icon

Erik ten Hag is not worried about Bruno Fernandes' fitness ahead of Manchester United's final game of the Premier League season. (More Football News)

Fernandes impressed in an attacking midfield role in United's 3-2 win over Newcastle on Wednesday.

The Portugal international was forced off through injury late on, yet Ten Hag is not overly concerned.

"Bruno didn't miss so much and he's fit," Ten Hag told United's media channels. 

"I would say that is one of my least concerns, if he can keep going. He's fresh and he's in very good form but the others you mentioned, it's important [to get game time].

"They missed some games. [Marcus] Rashford, of course. [Lisandro] Martinez missed, I would say, almost the whole season. So every minute that he can get, we have to give him."

Should United win, and Newcastle fail to beat Brentford, then the Red Devils will be guaranteed European football next season, even if they lose the FA Cup final when they face Manchester City at Wembley on May 25.

Ten Hag's future is uncertain, but Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi pointed to United's injury issues as a main factor in their frustrating campaign.

"They have suffered a lot of injuries, problems, but they are still a very good team," he said.

"Ten Hag's Ajax team has been one of the best in quality of play. For United, this season, it's been tough playing without a lot of important players."

Brighton are entrenched in mid-table after failing to match the same heights they managed last season.

However, two of their players - Pascal Gross and striker Denis Undav, who is on loan at Stuttgart - were on Thursday called up for Germany's Euro 2024 squad.

De Zerbi said: "I am happy for Undav. He is becoming a great player. Pascal is not a surprise - he deserves to play for the national team."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton - James Milner

James Milner has appeared in the final game in 16 different Premier League campaigns – if he plays in this match, he’ll be the first player in the competition's history to do so in 17 different seasons.

Manchester United - Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes has created 113 chances in the Premier League this season, 14 more than any other player. He also created the most chances last season (119) and is the first player to do so in back-to-back seasons since Eden Hazard in 2013-14 (93) and 2014-15 (100).

MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW

In their first 19 Premier League matches this season, Brighton were the fifth-highest scorers in the Premier League (38 goals) and had a conversion rate of 13.3 per cent. In their last 18 games since the turn of the year, only Everton (15) have scored fewer goals than the Seagulls (17), with their conversion rate of 6.6 per cent the worst of any side in this time.

United have lost their final league game in two of the last five seasons (W3), as many times as they had in the previous 33 campaigns (W23 D8).

Brighton have lost their final game in four of their six Premier League campaigns, with the exceptions being a 2-1 win at Burnley (2019-20) and a 3-1 home win v West Ham (2021-22).

Brighton have won each of their last four Premier League games against United – the last side to beat the Red Devils in five consecutive league games was Norwich City between 1988 and 1990.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Brighton - 35.4%

Man Utd - 35.9%

Draw - 28.7%

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Swati Maliwal Assault Row: 'Fell On The Floor', 'Hit Multiple Times'; Medical Report Reveals Bruises On Face, Leg
  2. 'Will Come To BJP HQ At Noon Tomorrow...Put All Of Us In Jail': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Dares PM
  3. Stifling Heat In Northwest India To Continue For Another Five Days
  4. Mizoram Class 12 Results: Date, Time, Direct Link, And Other Details Inside
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress, Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi
Entertainment News
  1. In Cannes, Francis Ford Coppola Talks Trump, Self-Financing 'Megalopolis' And Why He Has No Regrets
  2. Cannes 2024: Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere, Uma Thurman Make ‘Oh, Canada’ Premiere A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics
  3. Cannes 2024: Emma Stone Leads The Pack At ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ Red Carpet For Grand Premiere – View Pics
  4. Farah Khan Reveals Her Children Are Huge Fans Of 'Chhota Bheem'
  5. Cotton T-shirts, Shorts, Sneakers Are Pooja Hegde's Summer Choices
Sports News
  1. Everton Vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Hoping For 'Something Beautiful' As Gunners Target Title
  2. Sports News Live Updates Today: Build Up To RCB Vs CSK in IPL 2024, Satwik-Chirag Pair Enters Thailand Open Final
  3. UEFA Euro 2024 Omission Has Hurt Mats Hummels, Says Borussia Dortmund Boss Edin Terzic
  4. Robin Van Persie Lands First Head Coach Role With Heerenveen
  5. Hoffenheim Vs Bayern Munich: Harry Kane To Miss Bundesliga Finale After Seeking Treatment
World News
  1. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
  2. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  3. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
  4. Behind Aurorae Lighting Up Skies Across The Globe, A Warning For More Solar Storms?
  5. Singapore Faces New COVID-19 Wave, Over 25,000 Cases In A Week
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup