Brentford Vs Liverpool, English Premier League: Slot Backs Salah To Find Scoring Boots Amid Goal Drought

Liverpool face Brentford in English Premier League on October 26
Mohamed Salah has not scored a non-penalty goal in last 7 PL matches
Liverpool secured a 5-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt
Arne Slot has backed Mohamed Salah to rediscover his best form, stressing that the Liverpool star is only human.
Salah has endured a difficult season so far, and dropped out of Liverpool's line-up for their 5-1 Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.
Liverpool returned to form in rampant fashion, snapping a four-game losing streak in all competitions.
Salah has now gone seven consecutive Premier League appearances without scoring a non-penalty goal for the very first time in his Liverpool career.
But ahead of Saturday's trip to Brentford, Slot explained he has few concerns over the Egyptian getting back to his best.
"Players miss chances and he is a human being. We are not used to him missing chances," Slot told reporters.
"The main thing is that he has always scored goals for Liverpool. The last thing I worry about is Mo scoring goals again.
"He's done that his entire life and I expect him to do that again in the coming weeks and months.
"Quite a few changes in the squad means everyone needs to find new connections."
Slot was pressed on benching Salah for the clash with Eintracht, but the Dutchman explained it was simply part of rotating his squad.
"It's not only about the new signings and how that changes things, I think it's about having a lot of very good players," Slot said.
"So what is your best lineup? I think a lot of things go into that. The team you face, the form of the player, the connection between the players.
"So I think if you look at all the big clubs in the world, they all have more than 11 players that can play a game. For me it has always been something I expected after the many changes we've had during the summer.
"Even after we won seven games in a row, I always felt like as a team you need to grow, and if you need to grow and if you have to adapt to each other you can also have moments and see where things were a bit more difficult."
Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak started up front together against Eintracht, though the latter is an injury doubt for the Brentford game.
Jeremie Frimpong will be out after sustaining another hamstring issue, while there are also question marks over Ryan Gravenberch's fitness.