Brentford Vs Liverpool, English Premier League: Slot Backs Salah To Find Scoring Boots Amid Goal Drought

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has suffered a downturn in form this season, going without a non-penalty goal in his last seven English Premier League matches

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Liverpol Mohamed Salah
File photo of Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Liverpool face Brentford in English Premier League on October 26

  • Mohamed Salah has not scored a non-penalty goal in last 7 PL matches

  • Liverpool secured a 5-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt

Arne Slot has backed Mohamed Salah to rediscover his best form, stressing that the Liverpool star is only human.

Salah has endured a difficult season so far, and dropped out of Liverpool's line-up for their 5-1 Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Liverpool returned to form in rampant fashion, snapping a four-game losing streak in all competitions.

Salah has now gone seven consecutive Premier League appearances without scoring a non-penalty goal for the very first time in his Liverpool career.

But ahead of Saturday's trip to Brentford, Slot explained he has few concerns over the Egyptian getting back to his best.

"Players miss chances and he is a human being. We are not used to him missing chances," Slot told reporters.

"The main thing is that he has always scored goals for Liverpool. The last thing I worry about is Mo scoring goals again.

"He's done that his entire life and I expect him to do that again in the coming weeks and months.

"Quite a few changes in the squad means everyone needs to find new connections."

info_icon

Slot was pressed on benching Salah for the clash with Eintracht, but the Dutchman explained it was simply part of rotating his squad.

Related Content
Related Content

"It's not only about the new signings and how that changes things, I think it's about having a lot of very good players," Slot said.

"So what is your best lineup? I think a lot of things go into that. The team you face, the form of the player, the connection between the players.

"So I think if you look at all the big clubs in the world, they all have more than 11 players that can play a game. For me it has always been something I expected after the many changes we've had during the summer.

"Even after we won seven games in a row, I always felt like as a team you need to grow, and if you need to grow and if you have to adapt to each other you can also have moments and see where things were a bit more difficult."

Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak started up front together against Eintracht, though the latter is an injury doubt for the Brentford game.

Jeremie Frimpong will be out after sustaining another hamstring issue, while there are also question marks over Ryan Gravenberch's fitness.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: India Look To Avoid Historic Series Whitewash Against Australia; First Time In 41 Years

  2. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli To Retire After Adelaide ODI? Sunil Gavaskar Analyses ‘Gloves Off’ Gesture

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Rain Delays Toss In Colombo

  4. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Become Fourth Team To Qualify For Semifinals

  5. India Vs Australia Preview 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Seek To Avoid Whitewash In Ro-Ko's Swansong Down Under

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain and Snowfall Alert in Six Districts

  2. Modi Skips ASEAN Summit In KL For Second Time

  3. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  4. Adhocism at the Helm: How Himachal’s Top Bureaucracy Slipped into A Governance Experiment

  5. Tamil Nadu Weather: Yellow Alert for Chennai as Heavy Rains Continue

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  2. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  3. King Charles Makes Historic Visit to Vatican, Joins Pope Leo XIV for Prayers at Sistine Chapel

  4. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  5. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

Latest Stories

  1. Karnataka Rains: Orange Alert for Coastal Regions; Heavy Rainfall Expected Through October 25

  2. Blackmail OTT Release: When And Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar's Crime Thriller

  3. Pitbull India Concert: Grammy Award-Winning Artist Returns To India With I’m Back World Tour—Dates, Tickets Details Here

  4. Delhi AQI and Weather Update: Air Quality Improves to 'Poor' Category; Sunny Weather Ahead

  5. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

  6. Tejashwi Slams 20 Years Of NDA Rule, Claims Nitish Won’t Be CM If They Return To Power

  7. Top Points From PM Modi's Bihar Rally

  8. Idli Kadai OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer Tamil Drama