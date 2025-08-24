Brentford finally snatch a win in the Premier League
Aston Villa remain winless after this defeat
Andrews' side comeback after being thrashed in their opening game
Dango Ouattara was the hero on his Brentford debut as the Bees edged out Aston Villa 1-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium.
The former Bournemouth winger, who arrived for a club-record fee last weekend, made an instant impact for Keith Andrews' side as they registered their first victory of the season.
Ouattara struck what proved to be the winner after just 12 minutes, racing onto Igor Thiago's headed flick before beating Emiliano Martinez at the second attempt.
The Bees thought they had doubled the lead just before half-time when Mikkel Damsgaard volleyed home after Martinez failed to punch a corner clear, but Nathan Collins was penalised for a foul on the Villa goalkeeper.
The visitors had controlled large periods of the first half and continued to do so after the break, with Morgan Rogers seeing a shot deflected wide within four minutes of the restart.
However, for all their possession, Villa struggled to generate a decent attacking threat. Amadou Onana's tame long-range effort represented their only second-half attempt on target, with Brentford holding firm to hand Andrews his first win since taking over from Thomas Frank.
The result lifted the Bees to 10th place in the Premier League table on three points, two more than Unai Emery's side down in 16th.
Data Debrief: Bees continue to relish home comforts
Villa have now failed to score in their opening two games of a Premier League season for the first time since 2002-03, while they have also gone three consecutive league games without finding the net for the first time since July 2020.
The visitors recorded 17 shots on goal during the contest, their most attempts without netting in a Premier League game since October 2022 against Chelsea (18).
As for Brentford, they have now won their first home game in eight of their 10 top-flight campaigns, while drawing the other two.
Ouattara, meanwhile, became the third player to score on his Premier League debut for the Bees, with the other two being Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard in the club's first ever match in the competition against Arsenal back in August 2021.