Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace Preview, Premier League: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Arsenal take on Palace in the Premier League this weekend
Gunners have lost just one game this season as do the Eagles
Gabriel Jesus is working hard to make a comeback to the Arsenal squad
Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is relishing the chance to come back and fight for a starting spot in Mikel Arteta's XI.
Jesus has been out of action since he underwent surgery on an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in January.
The Brazil international was an instant hit when he signed for Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022, though a combination of injuries and indifferent form had seen him drop down the pecking order prior to his latest lay-off.
Jesus has been linked with a move away from Arsenal in the January transfer window, but the 28-year-old is fully focused on forcing his way back into Arteta's starting team, and does not feel his future lies away from Emirates Stadium.
"Every day, the [Arsenal] coach and the board say they're eager for my return," said Jesus.
"I don't see myself outside the club's plans. I have a contract until 2027, and if it's not renewed by then, I'll be at the club at least until 2027."
Speaking to Arsenal's official media channels ahead of Sunday's league clash with Crystal Palace, Jesus explained: "I'm feeling great, my knee is responding very well.
"I'm looking forward to being around the team again soon, to come back to do what I love to do.
"It's been too long. This one is the biggest injury I've had in my life. An injury like this, one that is so long, you split up the recovery periods into smaller timings.
"So now I'm at the stage where I need to hold myself back a little bit because I'm doing great work off the pitches, but it's tricky because I need to not rush myself too hard over the line.
"When you can see the end, it's important you don't push too hard, keep my feet on the floor, and then as soon as the time comes, I will be ready."
Jesus, though, did concede he would one day be open to a return to boyhood club Palmeiras.
"Palmeiras' interest will always be there, both from them and from me," Jesus added.
"But there's been nothing formal. It's the natural interest of a kid who came through the Palmeiras youth system, went to Europe, and obviously wants to return one day. Everyone at the club knows that.
"I'm a player, and it's a little harder to say, but when I feel like returning to Brazil, which isn't the case right now, my desire is and always will be Palmeiras."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Arsenal - Leandro Trossard
Viktor Gyokeres scored twice in Arsenal's 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, but he has struggled to hit his stride in the Premier League, while plenty of eyes will be on Eberechi Eze as he faces his former club.
Trossard, however, is in excellent form. He scored Arsenal's winner against Fulham last week, and has netted in each of his last two Premier League starts against Palace.
He has never ended on the losing side when scoring for the Gunners in the competition (21 games, W17 D4), with only Gabriel Martinelli (38), Cesc Fabregas (32) and Paul Merson (27) scoring in more without defeat for Arsenal.
Crystal Palace - Jean-Philippe Mateta
Eight of Mateta's last nine Premier League goals for Palace have been scored in London, and he has netted five goals in his last eight London derbies.
He is only the third Palace player to net five goals in their eight matches of a Premier League season, along with Andrew Johnson in 2004-05 and Wilfried Zaha in 2020-21.
MATCH PREDICTION: ARSENAL WIN
Across their last three matches in all competitions, Arsenal have conceded just one shot on target in five hours and two minutes of game time.
Arsenal have faced the fewest shots (65), fewest shots on target (18), the lowest expected goals against (4.8) and conceded the fewest goals (three) in the Premier League this season.
It is the joint fewest goals they’ve conceded after eight Premier League matches, along with three in 1998-99, which was also the last time they kept five clean sheets in their first eight matches.
Arsenal have won five of their last six Premier League meetings with Palace, though the exception was a 2-2 draw in the corresponding fixture last season.
Palace, though, have won just one of their last 14 away league games against Arsenal (D5 L8), beating them 3-2 in April 2019 under Roy Hodgson.
Arsenal have only lost two of their 70 home Premier League matches when they have started the day top of the table (W52 D16), losing to Hull City in September 2008 and Man City in February 2023. They have won seven out of eight (D1) at the Emirates when in first place since that loss to Man City, scoring 28 goals in those eight games.
Palace lead the Premier League for shots on target (43), expected goals (17.4) and big chances (33) this season. However, they are underperforming their xG by the biggest margin (-5.4) and have missed the most big chances (22) in the competition.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Arsenal - 62.7%
Draw - 19.8%
Crystal Palace - 17.5%