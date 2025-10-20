Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa: Emi Buendia Seals Villans' Comeback Premier League Win

Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia, right and teammate Aston Villa's Donyell Malen embrace at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.
Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia, right its tackled by Tottenham's Joao Palhinha during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.
Tottenham's Pedro Porro, left, tackles Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.
Aston Villa's Amadou Onana, left, leaps over Tottenham's Kevin Danso during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.
Aston Villa's Donyell Malen vies for the ball with Tottenham's Djed Spence during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.
Tottenham's Pedro Porro, left, is tackled by Aston Villa's John McGinn during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.
Tottenham's Pedro Porro, controls the ball as Aston Villa's Lucas Digne looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.
Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur, front, celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammate Xavi Simons during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.
Aston Villa's Donyell Malen, right, heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.
Tottenham's Mathys Tel, right, heads the ball under pressure from Aston Villa's Lucas Digne during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.