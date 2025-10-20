Football

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa: Emi Buendia Seals Villans' Comeback Premier League Win

Emi Buendia's curling shot clinched a 2-1 comeback victory for Aston Villa against Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League on Sunday (October 20, 2025). The win continued Villa's resurgence after a desperate start to the season and denied Spurs the chance to provisionally climb to second in the standings. Buendia shimmied his way across the edge of the box in the 77th minute before sweeping a perfect shot low into the bottom corner. It was Villa's fifth-straight win in all competitions after failing to pick up a victory in their first six games of the campaign. It also ended Spurs' seven-game unbeaten run that looked set to continue when Rodrigo Bentancur fired the home team ahead after just five minutes.