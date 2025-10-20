Football

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa: Emi Buendia Seals Villans' Comeback Premier League Win

Emi Buendia's curling shot clinched a 2-1 comeback victory for Aston Villa against Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League on Sunday (October 20, 2025). The win continued Villa's resurgence after a desperate start to the season and denied Spurs the chance to provisionally climb to second in the standings. Buendia shimmied his way across the edge of the box in the 77th minute before sweeping a perfect shot low into the bottom corner. It was Villa's fifth-straight win in all competitions after failing to pick up a victory in their first six games of the campaign. It also ended Spurs' seven-game unbeaten run that looked set to continue when Rodrigo Bentancur fired the home team ahead after just five minutes.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia, right and teammate Aston Villa's Donyell Malen embrace at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia, right its tackled by Tottenham's Joao Palhinha during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.

Tottenham's Pedro Porro, left, tackles Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.

Aston Villa's Amadou Onana, left, leaps over Tottenham's Kevin Danso during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.

Aston Villa's Donyell Malen vies for the ball with Tottenham's Djed Spence during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.

Tottenham's Pedro Porro, left, is tackled by Aston Villa's John McGinn during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.

Tottenham's Pedro Porro, controls the ball as Aston Villa's Lucas Digne looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.

Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur, front, celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammate Xavi Simons during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.

Aston Villa's Donyell Malen, right, heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.

Tottenham's Mathys Tel, right, heads the ball under pressure from Aston Villa's Lucas Digne during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London.

