Long considered one of the most talented players of his generation, Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus has failed to taste major success throughout an injury-plagued career, but he is desperate to leave his boyhood club as a Champions League winner. (More Football News)
The 34-year-old is leaving Dortmund after 12 years at the club and hopes to do so on a high by beating Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Wembley stadium on Saturday.
"Borussia Dortmund means everything for me," Reus said this week. "When you are 12 years at a club then it just has to mean everything."
The former Germany international, who also spent a decade at the Ruhr Valley club as a youth player, has scored 170 goals in 428 matches for Dortmund.
Known for his sublime skills, goalscoring ability and clever play, Reus has been dubbed a "living legend" by Dortmund coach Edin Terzic, having captained the team for five years and won the DFB-Pokal on two occasions.
However, those remain the only major titles of his career, which has been continually hampered by fitness problems.
He missed out on Germany's 2014 World Cup win after suffering an injury in their final warm-up game, while other injuries ruled him out of Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup.
Reus also lost out on the Bundesliga trophy in 2023 when Dortmund slipped up against Mainz on the final matchday.
"Marco was 12 years here as a pro and also as a youth. He is not yet done," said coach Terzic.
"In London he wants to experience an amazing game with a positive outcome so as to complete the circle.
"I need him on Saturday. I need his qualities because he has this experience and he has played on this stage before."
Reus is no stranger to a Champions League final or to Wembley, having lost the 2013 showcase game there, against Bayern Munich.
"That was 11 years ago. Now it is a different opponent and different players," Reus said.
"There are worse ways to complete your career at a club than to start with a Champions League final in 2013 and end it with a Champions League final in 2024."