Dortmund Vs Augsburg: Terzic Can Rotate BVB With Champions League Qualification Secured

Borussia Dortmund can rotate their side for this weekend's game with Augsburg after their win over Paris Saint-Germain in midweek secured Germany a fifth place in next season's Champions League. (More Football News)

Those are the thoughts of coach Edin Terzic ahead of Saturday's home game.

Dortmund are fifth in the Bundesliga, and with a 12-point gap over Eintracht Frankfurt and three games remaining, they are guaranteed a place in the Champions League, and can concentrate on the semi-final second leg against PSG on Tuesday, with a 1-0 advantage.

Terzic told reporters: "Obviously we are thinking about having energy and freshness tomorrow. We will rotate as we have done in the past but we will have a very good team on the pitch tomorrow.

"We will think about freshness. We will also think about giving chances, as there is no huge pressure tomorrow with our minimum goal secured."

Forward Sebastien Haller remained on the bench for the home win against PSG on Wednesday, and will be rested against Augsburg, but others who were involved should make an appearance, even if not for the full game.

"Rotation does not mean someone will not play at all but that you can spilt up participation times," Terzic said.

"We came through Wednesday's game pretty well. Only Sebastien Haller didn't feel well in the warm-up, we won't risk him for tomorrow but he is fine for next week."

Despite there being less pressure, Dortmund should still have plenty of motivation against Augsburg, especially after their 4-1 defeat at RB Leipzig last weekend and with just one win in their last four league games.

"It is a Bundesliga game at home and we have to do a bit better, especially at home. We have one month, and we have to show good performances and tomorrow everyone on the pitch can show how valuable they are for the club," Terzic added.

"If we have to talk about motivating them to play in front of 81,000 in the Bundesliga against Augsburg then we have a problem."

Dortmund are on 57 points, six behind Leipzig, while Augsburg are ninth in the standings on 39 points.

