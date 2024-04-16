Borussia Dortmund Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

Borussia Dortmund will have their task cut out when they host Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. (More Football News)
Edin Terzic's team is having a hard time in Bundesliga where they are out of the top four currently but at the Champions League they are giving a tough time to their opponents. After topping a tough group, they showed their resillience in there away leg off the quarter finals after initial lapses. Although they lost 1-2 but they did not let the hosts get away easily.
However, injuries to forwards Sébastien Haller and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens could make things tougher for Dortmund but the support of the home crowd would be a big plus for them.
For Atletico, it will be a perfect opportunity to seize the advantage that they got from the first leg and make it to the top four. But they would not want to take Dortmund lightly after what the German side has done in the competition and their record at home.
With a fourth Champions League semi final appearance on Diego Simeon's mind, nothing less than being at their best would be expected from the Spanish side.
Here is how you can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League quarter finals live in India.
Head To Head
The two teams have faced each other five time at the Champions League and Atletico hold a slight edge over their German opponents.
Total - 5
Atletico Madrid - 3
Borussia Dortmund - 2
Live Streaming Details
When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League quarter finals return leg be played?
The match will be played at the BVB Stadion Dortmund and as per Indian Standard Time, it will begin at 12:30 am on Wednesday
On which TV channel will the matches be telecast live?
The matches will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
Where will the matches be live streamed?
The matches will live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.