Football

Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Bochum: Serhou Guirassy Brace Inspires Comeback Victory

The home supporters were then stunned into silence five minutes later as Dani de Wit capitalised on an error by Kobel to double Bochum's advantage

Serhou Guirassy-Borussia-Dortmund-Bochum
Serhou Guirassy scored twice in Borussia Dortmund's 4-2 win over Bochum.
info_icon

Serhou Guirassy's double inspired Borussia Dortmund to an impressive comeback victory as they downed Bochum 4-2 at the Westfalenstadion on Friday. (More Football News)

Dortmund found themselves behind in the 16th minute when Matus Bero fired home a left-footed finish beyond Gregor Kobel at his near post. 

The home supporters were then stunned into silence five minutes later as Dani de Wit capitalised on an error by Kobel to double Bochum's advantage. 

Dortmund's attempts to get back into the game were repelled by a series of saves from visiting goalkeeper Patrick Drewes, only for Guirassy to hand the visitors a lifeline a minute before half-time with a well-taken header. 

Nuri Sahin's side equalised in the 62nd minute through captain Emre Can's spot-kick following Felix Passlack's foul on Guirassy. 

Guirassy would dust himself down to give his side the lead soon after, finishing into the far corner after being picked out by Karim Adeyemi. 

Stuttgart's players celebrate Deniz Undav's opener on Sunday - null
Stuttgart Vs Dortmund, Bundesliga: Deniz Undav Opens Up After 5-1 Victory

BY Stats Perform

The result was sealed by substitute Felix Nmecha, with the midfielder shifting the ball onto his left foot before squeezing a low effort underneath Drewes. 

Data Debrief: Guirassy hot streak continues

Since his move from Stuttgart, Guirassy has been on fire for Dortmund, taking his tally to three goals in three Bundesliga games for his new side. 

Daniz Undav celebrates - null
Stuttgart 5-1 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga: Undav Brace Leads Rout

BY Stats Perform

The Guinea international was a constant threat, registering more shots on target (three) and touches in the opposition box (nine) than any other player on the pitch. 

Adeyemi also impressed for the hosts, notching two assists and creating four chances for his team-mates, a total only bettered by Pascal Gross (five). 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IRE Vs SA: Patrick Kruger, Ryan Rickelton Star For South Africa In T20I Series Opener Against Ireland
  2. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CPL Match 29 On TV And Online
  3. South Korea Vs Indonesia, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series
  5. India Vs Bangladesh Test Is Also Monkey Vs Langur At Kanpur's Green Park Stadium; Check How
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Bochum: Serhou Guirassy Brace Inspires Comeback Victory
  2. AC Milan 3-0 Lecce: Quickfire Goals Seal Rossoneri Triumph In Seria A
  3. Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Rennes: Bradley Barcola Shines Ahead Of Arsenal Clash
  4. Wayne Rooney Lauds 'Excellent' Plymouth Argyle Defence In Luton Town Victory
  5. Mikel Arteta: Gunners Boss Adamant Title Fight Will Not Affect His Relationship With Pep Guardiola
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  2. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  3. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
  5. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Himachal Street Vendors Row: Congress Asks Minister Vikramaditya To Follow Party's Ideologies
  2. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Sikkim Amid Landslides; Predicts Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha
  3. Mpox In India: Kerala Confirms Its 2nd Infection, India's 3rd Case So Far
  4. Elections 2024 Wrap: Shah's '3rd Gen' Message To Cong Over Art 370, Hooda's Haryana CM Post Outlook
  5. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  2. Pak PM Sharif Raises 'Kashmir' Issue At UNGA Compares Kashmiris With Palestinians | Details
  3. What Are The Key Accusations Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams?
  4. 'My Country Is At War': Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows To 'Degrade' Hezbollah At UNGA
  5. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Over 700 People Killed In A Week In Lebanon, Netanyahu Says 'Won't Stop' Until Goals Achieved
Latest Stories
  1. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
  2. UFC Fight Night: Benoit Saint-Denis On Home Bout, 'God Of War' Nickname & More | Exclusive
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  4. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  7. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  8. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details