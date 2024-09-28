Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Bochum: Serhou Guirassy Brace Inspires Comeback Victory

Serhou Guirassy's double inspired Borussia Dortmund to an impressive comeback victory as they downed Bochum 4-2 at the Westfalenstadion on Friday. (More Football News)
Dortmund found themselves behind in the 16th minute when Matus Bero fired home a left-footed finish beyond Gregor Kobel at his near post.
The home supporters were then stunned into silence five minutes later as Dani de Wit capitalised on an error by Kobel to double Bochum's advantage.
Dortmund's attempts to get back into the game were repelled by a series of saves from visiting goalkeeper Patrick Drewes, only for Guirassy to hand the visitors a lifeline a minute before half-time with a well-taken header.
Nuri Sahin's side equalised in the 62nd minute through captain Emre Can's spot-kick following Felix Passlack's foul on Guirassy.
Guirassy would dust himself down to give his side the lead soon after, finishing into the far corner after being picked out by Karim Adeyemi.
The result was sealed by substitute Felix Nmecha, with the midfielder shifting the ball onto his left foot before squeezing a low effort underneath Drewes.
Data Debrief: Guirassy hot streak continues
Since his move from Stuttgart, Guirassy has been on fire for Dortmund, taking his tally to three goals in three Bundesliga games for his new side.
The Guinea international was a constant threat, registering more shots on target (three) and touches in the opposition box (nine) than any other player on the pitch.
Adeyemi also impressed for the hosts, notching two assists and creating four chances for his team-mates, a total only bettered by Pascal Gross (five).