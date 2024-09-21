Player Strike Imminent, Must Be Taken Seriously: Borussia Dortmund Coach Nuri Sahin

Borussia Dortmund head coach Nuri Sahin believes a player strike may be close and should be taken seriously, amid their increased workload this season. (More Football News)
Along with their Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal commitments, Sahin's Dortmund are one of several sides involved in the expanded Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup competitions.
Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri said earlier this week that players could be close to a strike due to the increase in commitments at club and international level.
And Sahin concurs that they may not be far away.
"When players are already talking about strikes, you know it's [close to happening]," he told reporters during his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Stuttgart.
"Coaches like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have also been complaining about it for years. But nothing has changed. If the organisations or people don't worry about it, then we have to worry about it."
Dortmund have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season, winning two and drawing one of their opening three Bundesliga matches, while opening their Champions League campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over Club Brugge.
Next up is a showdown with Stuttgart, who won all three of their meetings last term.
"We are travelling to Stuttgart with the aim of winning the game," Sahin added. "We'll be measured against that. We want to show a different face there than last season."