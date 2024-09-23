Stuttgart Vs Dortmund, Bundesliga: Deniz Undav Opens Up After 5-1 Victory

Stuttgart's Deniz Undav said thrashing Borussia Dortmund 5-1 was as good as it gets after scoring twice in a stunning Bundesliga victory for Sebastian Hoeness' side. (More Football News)
Stuttgart, surprise runners-up to Bayer Leverkusen last season, produced a brilliant display to hand Dortmund their first league defeat under Nuri Sahin.
Moving up to seventh in the table after back-to-back wins, Stuttgart have also scored at least three goals in each of their last six home Bundesliga matches.
That is a new club record, while they are also unbeaten in their last 14 league games at MHPArena, leaving Undav to hail their performance.
"When you beat Dortmund 5-1 at home after a performance like that, there’s nothing better really," said Undav, who has scored five goals in all competitions this season.
"I'm very happy and proud of the team. We just need to keep going now and play with the same sharpness against Wolfsburg."
Stuttgart head coach Hoeness, meanwhile, said his side had been completely focused.
"We wanted to be sharp and alert going into the game," he added. "We managed to do that and it laid the foundation for an outstanding performance.
"The win was thoroughly deserved, great credit to the whole team."