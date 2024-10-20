Football

Bayern Munich 4-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Harry Kane Hat-Trick Keeps Hosts On Top

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their seven games so far this season and have scored at least six more goals than any other team in Bundesliga

Harry Kane
Harry Kane celebrates his hat-trick for Bayern Munich against Stuttgart.
Harry Kane's hat-trick guided Bayern Munich to a 4-0 victory over visiting Stuttgart on Saturday to snap their three-game winless run across all competitions. (More Football News)

Kane, who had missed a golden chance in front of goal in the 51st minute, broke the deadlock six minutes later, rifling in from outside the box.

The England captain, who had not scored in his previous two Bundesliga games, then drilled in following a goalmouth scramble on the hour.

He secured his hat-trick in the 80th minute with his eighth league goal of the season after Joao Palhinha's shot was blocked, with substitute Kingsley Coman curling in Bayern's fourth goal in the 89th.

The result keeps the Bavarians at the top of the standings on 17 points, with a better goal difference than RB Leipzig, who were 2-0 victors at Mainz earlier on Saturday.

Freiburg are third on 15 with champions Bayer Leverkusen in fourth, one point back after their 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Data Debrief: Goals galore for Kane and Bayern

This marked Kane's third hat-trick of the season for Bayern in all competitions. It brings his tally in the Bundesliga to eight goals this season, topping the charts at Bayern.

Bayern have scored in their last 14 games in the Bundesliga, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 43 games from September 30, 2022 to January 12, 2024.

Bayern are also unbeaten in their seven games so far this season and have scored at least six more goals than any other team in the division (24, Leverkusen have 18).

