Football

Bayern vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga Preview: Kompany Has Faith In Bavarians Despite Winless Run

Bayern Munich will need to quickly turn things around against Stuttgart with a busy match schedule ahead, including a trip to Barcelona next week in the Champions League

Vincent Kompany
Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany.
info_icon

Vincent Kompany does not believe any major changes are needed at Bayern Munich despite their current three-game winless run. (More Football News)

Bayern sit top of the Bundesliga on 14 points, ahead of RB Leipzig on goal difference, and are looking to get back to winning ways against in-form Stuttgart on Saturday.

Kompany's team, however, have been far from convincing in recent weeks, having lost to Aston Villa in the Champions League and drawn with Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

They will need to quickly turn things around against Stuttgart with a busy match schedule ahead, including a trip to Barcelona next week in the Champions League.

Vincent Kompany. - null
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer Confirms Vincent Kompany Has Support Of Board

BY Stats Perform

"We know we have to do things better, but we have 100% faith that our way will be successful. Hopefully, we will take the next step in the next game," Kompany told a press conference.

The Bavarians were largely dominant against Villa and Eintracht but lost 1-0 in England and drew 3-3 in Frankfurt after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser.

"I come from Belgium, so we are very pragmatic, much like the Germans," Kompany added. "It is not only the belief but also what the analyses showed.

"We were dominant in those games [against Villa and Eintracht]. We had many, many more chances than our opponents.

"Of course, we have to be better, to optimise, but I believe if we are objective it would be stupid to change everything just because the results were not right.

"We will keep fighting to win games, but we are convinced we will win many games in the future."

Bayern will be without Jamal Musiala, who is recovering from injury, on Saturday while defender Dayot Upamecano is a doubt.

Vincent Kompany was pleased with Bayern Munich's performance despite the result on Sunday - null
Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Bayern Munich: Kompany Not Concerned Despite The Bavarians' Defensive Issues

BY Stats Perform

Stuttgart provided six players to the German national team for this month's international matches, twice as many as Bayern. Last season's surprise runners-up are eighth on nine points in the current campaign.

"Stuttgart have shown what they want to do," Kompany said.

"They want to play their game and that's what made them successful. That's why they were second last season.

"It shows they have worked really well."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Virat Kohli Dismissed Off Last Ball; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3
  2. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Becomes Fourth Indian Past 9,000-Run Landmark - Check Full List
  3. Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch SL-A Vs HK Match
  4. Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: BAN A Field First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024: New York Strikers Unveil Star-Studded Squad For New Season
Football News
  1. Bayern vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga Preview: Kompany Has Faith In Bavarians Despite Winless Run
  2. Trent Alexander-Arnold At Liverpool: Homegrown Hero Initially Found Anfield Role 'Intimidating'
  3. East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  4. Lauren James Injury Update: Chelsea To Assess Forward In London, Reveals Sonia Bompastor
  5. FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  3. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  3. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  4. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Satyendar Jain Of AAP Gets Bail By Delhi Court In Money Laundering Case
  2. Smog Weather Returns To Delhi
  3. Delhi Govt Identifies 13 Hotspots With 'Very Poor' Air, Forms Committee To Monitor Them
  4. MUDA Scam: ED Conducts Raids In Mysuru Office Over Money Laundering Case Related To Siddaramaiah
  5. SC Paves Way For Trial In Sacrilege Cases Against Gurmeet Ram Rahim
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  2. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  3. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  4. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
  5. 'Yahya Sinwar Wasn't That Day's Target': How Israel Found Hamas Leader By Chance
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Virat Kohli Dismissed Off Last Ball; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3