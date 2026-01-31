Hamburg Vs Bayern Munich Preview, Bundesliga: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich Preview, Bundesliga 2025-26: Vincent Kompany has backed Leon Goretzka to end his Bayern career on a high, also providing updates on Jamal Musiala ahead of the trip to Hamburg

Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich Preview, Bundesliga 2025-26: Match Prediction, Players To Watch
Leon Goretzka will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.
  • Kompany confirmed Leon Goretzka’s determination to finish the season strongly before leaving Bayern Munich

  • Jamal Musiala continues his return to fitness after scoring on his Champions League comeback

  • League leaders Bayern face 14th-placed Hamburger SV, who are strong at home

Vincent Kompany says both he and Leon Goretzka are determined to end the season on a high as the midfielder prepares to leave Bayern Munich at the end of 2025-26.

Since joining Bayern in July 2018, Goretzka has won 11 trophies in his 292 appearances in all competitions, including six Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in 2020.

The midfielder has scored 47 goals for the Bundesliga club, one of which has come this season, while also providing 40 assists.

The 30-year-old has made 18 appearances in the German top flight this season, starting 15 of those matches, but he has only appeared off the bench in six Champions League games.

Ahead of Bayern's trip to Hamburger SV, Kompany explained why Goretzka chose to stay for the remainder of the season, despite interest from other clubs in a January move.

"My relationship with Leon has always been good and honest," said Kompany.

"His role has always been important with us. I'm looking forward to the moments we can still enjoy together.

"That's why his motivation to continue at Bayern was so big."

Kompany also offered an update on Jamal Musiala.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old made his first start since his return from injury in a 2-1 Champions League win over PSV, lashing home for Bayern's opening goal.

"He looked very fresh for 45 minutes in Eindhoven. That surprised me," added Kompany.

"A look at the numbers was good. He played well and his numbers were at a very high physical level. But then he couldn't carry on, which happens.

"He kept going for 15 minutes and scored. Jamal has taken another step forward. He won't be able to play three times a week, but he's slowly getting fit. That's good for us."

Bayern are eight points clear at the Bundesliga summit, though they lost for the first time all season last time out, against Augsburg.

HSV, meanwhile, are just three points above the relegation play-off place in 14th, having drawn each of their last two games 0-0.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bayern Munich – Michael Olise

Olise recently recorded his 14th assist in the Bundesliga this season – since detailed data collection began in 2004-05, only Thomas Muller (16 in 2021-22) has managed more after 19 matchdays of a campaign.

Olise is now just one assist away from matching his total from last season (15).

Hamburger SV – Luka Vuskovic

Eighteen-year-old Tottenham loanee Vuskovic impressed in HSV's goalless draw with city rivals St. Pauli last time out.

The centre-back won 12 of his 14 duels, including 10 of 12 aerial battles, a tally only bettered by team-mate Nicolas Capaldo (13), while he also recorded the most touches (137) and successful passes (100) in the match.

MATCH PREDICTION – BAYERN MUNICH WIN

Bayern have picked up 25 points from their nine away games in this Bundesliga season – this is a joint-record in the competition, with only Bayern themselves managing as many points in the first nine away games of a campaign, under Jupp Heynckes in 2012-13.

HSV, on the other hand, are winless in their last five Bundesliga games (D3 L2), which is their longest such run this season.

At home, however, HSV are unbeaten in their last five matches (W2 D3). They have won 83% of their points at home in the Bundesliga this season (15/18) – a higher proportion than any other team.

Bayern boss Kompany played a total of 51 games for HSV in all competitions between 2006 and 2008, before moving to Manchester City.

And as a manager, Kompany has the second-best points-per-game average of any manager in Bundesliga history (2.49), after Pep Guardiola (2.52).

Bayern have only won more Bundesliga games against Stuttgart (72) than against Hamburger SV (66), while no other team has scored as many goals against a single opponent in Bundesliga history as Bayern have against HSV (252).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Hamburger SV – 13.4%

Bayern Munich – 70.0%

Draw – 16.6%

