Bundesliga: Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer Confirms Vincent Kompany Has Support Of Board

Bayern Munich welcome Stuttgart to the Allianz Arena this Saturday, though they know failing to win could see their lead at the Bundesliga summit snatched from them

Vincent Kompany.
Vincent Kompany has the backing of the Bayern Munich board despite going three games without a win in all competitions, says president Herbert Hainer. (More Football News)

Kompany started his Bayern tenure with six wins from his first six games, scoring 29 goals, which was a new club record for a new head coach across that period.

However, since a 5-0 thumping of Werder Bremen, Bayern have gone three games without a victory, which included a 2-0 defeat in the Champions League to Aston Villa. 

Ahead of the international break, Kompany's side drew with Eintracht Frankfurt, with Omar Marmoush netting a late leveller in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Bayern welcome Stuttgart to the Allianz Arena this Saturday, though they know failing to win could see their lead at the Bundesliga summit snatched from them. 

Despite their stuttering form of late, Kompany has the confidence of the bosses at Bayern, who are enjoying his possession-based style of football. 

"We are extremely happy with our coach," Hainer told Bavarian broadcaster BR. "Because we play extremely attractive football.

"We had not seen that in the past few years at Bayern.

"On Sunday in Frankfurt (against Eintracht) it was dominant football we had not seen for a long time."

There is reason for confidence ahead of this weekend's meeting with Stuttgart for Bayern, though.

They have won 69 of their 110 Bundesliga games against Stuttgart (D22, L19) – no other side in league history has recorded as many wins against a single opponent.

Bayern have also amassed the highest expected goals (xG) of any club in the Bundesliga this season (13.8), closely followed by this weekend's opponents (13.7). 

But there has been a soft underbelly to Kompany's free-flowing attacking side, with Bayern conceding seven goals across their first six Bundesliga games in 2024-25.

Over the last 15 top-flight campaigns, they have only let in as many at this stage during the 202-21 campaign, when they let in nine under Hansi Flick.  

While the late setback against Eintracht was a body blow for Bayern, Hainer insisted he is not worried about the path the club are currently on. 

"Yes, unfortunately, we did not win, but that will come," Hainer said.

"I have no fear because with our style of play we will win matches. We could have won against Aston Villa and against Eintracht Frankfurt."

