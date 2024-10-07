Football

Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Bayern Munich: Kompany Not Concerned Despite The Bavarians' Defensive Issues

Bayern have now failed to win any of their last three matches in all competitions after last week's top-flight draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen and their midweek Champions League loss at Aston Villa

Vincent-Kompany
Vincent Kompany was pleased with Bayern Munich's performance despite the result on Sunday
Vincent Kompany saw no reason for concern despite Bayern Munich conceding a late equaliser in Sunday's 3-3 draw away to Eintracht Frankfurt. (More Football News)

Kim Min-Jae sent the visitors ahead early on, only for in-form Omar Marmoush to level before his strike partner Hugo Ekitike edged the home side into the lead.

Goals from Dayot Upamecano and Michael Olise turned the game around, only for Marmoush to provide a last-gasp equaliser – yet Kompany did not appear too worried at the full-time whistle.

"This was a tough game against a team that was second in the Bundesliga [before the match]," Kompany told a press conference after the points were shared in Frankfurt.

Vincent Kompany looks on at Villa Park. - null
Vincent Kompany: Bayern Munich Must Learn From Defeat To Aston Villa

BY Stats Perform

"When I look how the team worked and ran for each other it is a positive performance.

"We are all judged by results but my job is to see how we perform against some of the top teams in Germany and continue to improve. If we continue like this we will have a lot of wins."

All three Eintracht goals came from quick counter-attacks with the Bayern defence caught off guard.

"The way we approached the game I cannot say I am not proud of the team," Kompany added.

"I know you are all going to talk about the three goals that we conceded. We always have to improve things step by step. There are things that are not perfect but I have to focus on the things we did well."

The Bavarians now have 14 points and sit top of the table on goal difference ahead of RB Leipzig, who were 1-0 winners at Heidenheim earlier on Sunday.

