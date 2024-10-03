Vincent Kompany: Bayern Munich Must Learn From Defeat To Aston Villa

Vincent Kompany lamented Bayern Munich's profligacy and urged his team to learn from their mistakes after their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa. (More Football News)
Jhon Duran's superb finish at Villa Park saw the hosts claim all three points in Wednesday's Champions League encounter.
It was just the second meeting between Villa and Bayern, with the first having come back in the 1982 European Cup final, which the English team won 1-0.
Bayern had their chances, though, having 17 shots, getting seven on target and mustering 1.42 expected goals (xG), with Emiliano Martinez making a string of fine stops late on.
"We missed some big chances and they scored the chance. We've got to take the learnings from this," said Kompany after suffering his first defeat as Bayern head coach.
"When we have the ball, we're dangerous, but they're a strong team, this isn't an easy place. It wasn't a bad performance.
"If you don't take your chances, it can happen.
"We had big chances, we didn't score them. We gave away a moment and in that moment obviously Villa scored a goal.
"I understand the occasion it was for the opponent and it was a special night for them."
Villa became the second English side to win their first two Champions League games (since 1992-93), after Leicester City in 2016-17.
Bayern, meanwhile, saw their 41-game unbeaten run in the group/league stage of UEFA's elite club competition (the longest such run in the tournament's history) come to an end.
"We conceded very few chances. If we focus on our own work, we will win a lot of games still."
Bayern visit Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.