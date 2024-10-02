Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane remains a doubt for their Champions League clash with Aston Villa on Wednesday, coach Vincent Kompany has revealed. (More Sports News)
Kane scored four goals to lead Bayern to a 9-2 demolition of visitors Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game in the competition's new-look league phase, the first time any team had scored nine goals in a Champions League match.
The England captain also moved to 33 Champions League goals in his career in that win, overtaking Wayne Rooney as his country's all-time leading scorer in the competition.
However, he then failed to have a shot in Bayern's 1-1 Bundesliga draw against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday before picking up a knock late on.
"Harry trained today, and things went well. But we need to wait and see until tomorrow and be sure things stay like that," Kompany said at a press conference on Tuesday.
"Then we can calmly make the right decision. Hopefully everything stays fine."
The Bayern coach expects his players to enjoy the challenge against Unai Emery's in-form Villa team.
"Everyone knows it's been over 40 years since Aston Villa last played in the European Cup. What they did last season was extraordinary, they've earned it," Kompany said.
"They're a really organised team with a good atmosphere at home. But Bayern are used to these nights. We want to enjoy it, and the players are hopefully up for playing here."
Forward Serge Gnabry, who played for Arsenal and West Brom before heading back to Germany with Bayern, was upbeat about his return to England.
"England is very special. There's a great atmosphere in the old stadiums," Gnabry said.
"Football is often the biggest thing for people here in England, I'm looking forward to playing here tomorrow. It'll be Villa's first Champions League home game for many years, the place will be rocking."