Football

Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich: Jhon Duran Scores Yet Again As The Villans Stun Bundesliga Giants

The scoreline was a repeat of Villa's 1982 European Cup final victory over Bayern in a throwback to the most glorious day in the Premier League side's history

Jhon-Duran
Aston Villa's goal hero Jhon Duran
info_icon

A brilliant late Jhon Duran goal gave Aston Villa another famous 1-0 win against Bayern Munich in their first Champions League home match on Wednesday. (More Football News)

The scoreline was a repeat of Villa's 1982 European Cup final victory over Bayern in a throwback to the most glorious day in the Premier League side's history.

Bayern dominated possession at Villa Park but squandered their chances and were undone by Duran's latest spectacular strike in the 79th minute as he spotted Manuel Neuer off his line and scooped the ball over the goalkeeper to send the home fans into delirium.

That was Duran's sixth goal of the season and fifth as a substitute as he continues his remarkable knack of netting vital goals from the bench.

Yet it still might not have been enough for a second win from two league-phase matches for Villa had stand-in captain Emiliano Martinez not also been in inspired form.

Unai Emery during Aston Villa's match against Leicester City - null
Leicester City Vs Aston Villa: Unai Emery Praises Jhon Duran's Start To The Season

BY Stats Perform

The Argentina goalkeeper earlier saved superbly from Michael Olise and then made stunning stoppage-time stops from Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane to keep Bayern at bay and clinch a memorable victory.

Data Debrief: Martinez and Duran defy odds as Kane kept quiet

There were fine performances all over the pitch from Villa players, but it was the men at either end who made the difference with data-defying displays.

Villa mustered only 0.4 expected goals to Bayern's 1.42, yet Duran incredibly netted with an effort worth just 0.018 xG.

At the other end, Martinez had to be at his best to deny Gnabry from what Opta's xG model considered comfortably the biggest chance of the match. Kane did not have a shot until the 95th minute, having failed to muster a single attempt against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, but belatedly brought the best from Martinez, too.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. South Africa Vs West Indies Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 3
  2. IRE Vs SA, 1st ODI: South Africa Thrash Ireland In Series Opener To Avenge T20I Loss
  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Group-A Match
  4. Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Stats: Top Scorers, Best Bowling Records, Past Champions And More
  5. England Tour Of West Indies 2024: Buttler Returns As Captain For WI White-Ball Trip
Football News
  1. Liverpool 2-0 Bologna: Mac Allister And Salah Strike As Slot's Side Stay Perfect
  2. Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich: Jhon Duran Scores Yet Again As The Villans Stun Bundesliga Giants
  3. Lille 1-0 Real Madrid: David Penalty Stuns Los Blancos As Mbappe, Bellingham Draw Blanks
  4. Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Atalanta, Champions League: Lookman Stars As Serie A Side Secure First Win
  5. Girona 2-3 Feyenoord, Champions League: Krejci Own Goal Settles Montilivi Thriller
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  5. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Prashant Kishor Floats Jan Suraaj Party Ahead Of Bihar Polls
  2. Elections 2024: After J&K, Haryana Gears Up For Polls; BJP, Cong Take Pot Shots At Each Other | Round-Up
  3. Day In Pics: October 02, 2024
  4. A Call To Sip Gaumutra Puts The 'Holy Cow' In The Spotlight Again
  5. Delhi’s Biggest Drug Bust: Police Seize Over 560 Kg Of Cocaine, Suspect International Syndicate
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  2. Explained | Middle East Conflict's Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis
  3. NASA Confirms Two Massive Asteroids To Pass By: Could They Hit Earth? | Here's What We Know
  4. Mid-East Tensions: Eight IDF Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Hamas Behind Jaffa Mass Shooting | Highlights
  5. Israel Mass Shooting: Hamas Takes Responsibility For Terror Attack In Tel Aviv's Jaffa
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3