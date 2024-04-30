After defeating the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City in their respective quarter-final ties, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will look to renew their rivalry on the big stage when the two European giants meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, first leg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. (More Football News)
Madrid played Real Sociedad on Friday, eventually beating them 1-0 in the La Liga. The Spanish giants are favourites to win the competition this year but Harry Kane-led Bayern would put up tough fight for their opponents.
Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger will be a tough nut to crack but Bayern will look to bid goodbye to Thomas Tuchel with a trophy.
Kane had stated that Bayern's season would be failure if they dont life the UCL trophy. With no domestic trophy for the Bavarians, the European club tournament remains their only hope of winning silverware this season.
Head-to-head
Both teams have played each other 26 times in the competition. Bayern slightly edges the head-to-head record with 12 wins compared to Madrid’s 11. Three matches have ended in a draw.
PREDICTED XI
Bayern Munich: Neuer(GK); Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Davies; Goretzka, Laimer; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane
Real Madrid: Lunin(GK); Vazquez, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior
When and where will the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semi-final first-leg match kick-off?
The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semi-final first leg match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, May 1 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Where can you watch the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semi-final first-leg match
The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semi-final first leg match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
Where can one live stream the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semi-final first-leg match
The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.