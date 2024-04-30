Football

Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid, UCL SF 1st Leg: All You Need To Know

Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: Real Madrid travel to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-final 1st leg in hope to put down a marker. Ahead of BAY vs RMFC, here are the head-to-head, live streaming, venue, predicted XIs and much more

Advertisement

AP
Bayern Munich attend a training session before the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. Photo: AP
info_icon

After defeating the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City in their respective quarter-final ties, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will look to renew their rivalry on the big stage when the two European giants meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, first leg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Madrid played Real Sociedad on Friday, eventually beating them 1-0 in the La Liga. The Spanish giants are favourites to win the competition this year but Harry Kane-led Bayern would put up tough fight for their opponents.

Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger will be a tough nut to crack but Bayern will look to bid goodbye to Thomas Tuchel with a trophy.

Advertisement

Kane had stated that Bayern's season would be failure if they dont life the UCL trophy. With no domestic trophy for the Bavarians, the European club tournament remains their only hope of winning silverware this season.

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the first of his two goals against Eintracht Frankfurt - null
Harry Kane Gunning For Lewandowski's Single-Season Bundesliga Goal Record

BY Stats Perform

Head-to-head

Both teams have played each other 26 times in the competition. Bayern slightly edges the head-to-head record with 12 wins compared to Madrid’s 11. Three matches have ended in a draw.

Real and Bayern have faced each other 26 times in the Champions League. In these 26 meetings, Bayern has won 12 to Real's 11. Three games have been a draw.

Advertisement

PREDICTED XI

Bayern Munich: Neuer(GK); Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Davies; Goretzka, Laimer; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Real Madrid: Lunin(GK); Vazquez, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Live Streaming Information:

When and where will the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semi-final first-leg match kick-off?

The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semi-final first leg match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, May 1 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Where can you watch the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semi-final first-leg match

The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semi-final first leg match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can one live stream the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semi-final first-leg match

The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Ajit Agarkar, Jay Shah Arrive In Ahmedabad
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Makes Fake Videos In 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan', Claims PM; RaGa Says BJP Will 'Throw Constitution'