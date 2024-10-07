Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: In-Form Marmoush Seals Last-Gasp Draw

Eintracht Frankfurt twice came from behind as Omar Marmoush's stoppage-time goal snatched a 3-3 draw against Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. (More Football News)
Marmoush, who had brought the sides level at 1-1 after Kim Min-jae's opener, salvaged a point when he raced onto Junior Dina Ebimbe's header and slotted in beyond Manuel Neuer in the 94th minute.
It marked a third game on the spin without a win for Bayern in all competitions, albeit they still top the standings ahead of RB Leipzig on goal difference, with Eintracht in third.
Bayern, desperate to bounce back from their midweek Champions League loss at Aston Villa and last week's Bundesliga draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen, went ahead when Kim slotted in after a quarter of an hour.
Their joy was short lived though, with Marmoush completing a lightning-quick break with a fine low shot to level seven minutes later.
The Egypt forward then delivered a perfectly timed 35th-minute assist for Hugo Ekitike to complete the turnaround.
Bayern launched their own comeback three minutes later and levelled through Dayot Upamecano's close-range finish following a goalmouth scramble.
Michael Olise's superb strike looked set to be enough to hand Bayern all three points, but Marmoush had the final say.
Data Debrief: Marmoush magic
Marmoush is the Bundesliga's leading scorer this term, with eight goals in his seven appearances. Indeed, he has now scored in five straight league matches for the first time, while after he had a hand in four goals last week, he recorded successive games with multiple goal contributions.
Before Sunday's game, he had only recorded three goal contributions in a single match three times before in the Bundesliga, the first of which was in the 5-1 win over Bayern in their last meeting in Frankfurt in December last year.