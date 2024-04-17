Football

Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: All You Need To Know

Harry Kane will hold the key for Bayern Munich against Arsenal, a team the England captain has a strong track record against. Here's all you need to know about the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarter-final, second leg match - head-to-head record, likely starting XIs and live streaming details

Bayern Munich train ahead of their UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarter-final, second leg clash with Arsenal at the Allianz Arena. Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern Munich's season is in disarray. The Bavarians, one of the most dominant forces in European football, lost their domestic foothold after conceding the German Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen. But Harry Kane, their English import, strongly believes that they can still salvage the season by winning the UEFA Champions League. First, they will need to beat Arsenal. (More Football News)

Here's all you need to know about Bayern Munich vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarter-final second leg match

Kane is an ever-present thorn in Arsenal's side. The mercurial England captain, during his Tottenham Hotspur days, scored 14 goals in 19 appearances in their North London derbies. Now 30 and donning a different shade of white, Kane is determined to inflict more pain when the Gunners come calling.

He was there to bury a penalty at the Emirates Stadium when the two teams met and settled for a 2-2 draw. Tonight, there will be a winner. And Kane is a threat.

Harry Kane will be playing for Bayern Munich against Arsenal in the second leg of Champions League quarterfinals - AP
'Point To Prove': Harry Kane Seeks Revenge From Arsenal After Being Released When He Was 9

BY Associated Press

Arsenal also blinked in their domestic league run-in. There are murmurs about another possible collapse. The task only gets bigger with Mikel Arteta's young team also challenging for the continental title, an honour they have chasing.

Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal Head-To-Head Record

The German powerhouses hold the upper hand, when it comes to results in this match-up. Bayern Munich have won seven of the 13 games played between the two sides thus far. Arsenal have emerged victorious on three occasions and the remaining three matches have ended in draws. Bayern have scored 29 goals in all, while Arsenal have found the back of the next 15 times in this fixture.

Likely Starting XIs

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Eric Dier, Matthijs de Ligt, Raphael Guerreiro, Konrad Laimer, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Harry Kane

Arsenal: David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kai Havertz, Jorginho, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League quarter-finals return leg be played?

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany and will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Thursday, April 18.

On which TV channel will the matches be telecast live?

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the match be live streamed?

The match will live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

