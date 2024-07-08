Bayern Munich have signed winger Michael Olise from Crystal Palace on a five-year deal worth around £45m plus £5m in add-ons. (More Football News)
Olise ends a three-year stay at Selhurst Park having joined from Reading back in 2021.
The Frenchman, who is currently on international duty with France ahead of the Paris Olympics, made 90 appearances for the Eagles, scoring 16 times, 10 of which came last season.
Olise becomes Vincent Kompany's fourth signing since taking over in May, following Hiroki Ito, Bryan Zaragoza, Nestory Irankunda and Armindo Sieb through the doors at the Allianz Arena.
“The talks with FC Bayern were very positive, and I’m very happy to now be playing for such a big club," Olise said upon signing with the 33-time Bundesliga champions.
"It's a great challenge, and that's exactly what I was looking for.
"I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring that we win as many titles as possible with our team in the coming years.”
Olise is seen as an integral part of new boss Kompany's plans as he looks to overhaul the side that finished second behind Bayer Leverkusen last season, ending a run of 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles.
Christoph Freund, Bayern's sporting director said: “Michael is quick, tricky, a goal threat and very versatile in attack. His goals and assists stats are already outstanding.
"At the age of 22, Michael is already very advanced, but is also hungry and still has a lot of potential. Fans come to the stadium to see players like Michael Olise.”
Bayern are also set to complete the signing of Fulham's Joao Palhinha in a deal worth £42m plus £4m in add-ons.