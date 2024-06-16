Football

Bayern Munich: Aleksandar Pavlovic Signs Two-year Contract Extension With Bundesliga Giants

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive breakout campaign in 2023-24, in which he made 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists

Bayern Munich midfielder, Aleksandar Pavlovic
Aleksandar Pavlovic has signed a contract extension which will keep him at Bayern Munich until 2029. (More Football News)

Pavlovic's current contract was due to run out in 2027, but the club have chosen to trigger a two-year extension.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive breakout campaign in 2023-24, in which he made 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

BY Stats Perform

Pavlovic joined Bayern as a seven-year-old and was handed his debut for the first team in November last year when he came off the bench to assist Harry Kane in a 4-0 victory.

His club form earned him a call-up to Germany's squad for Euro 2024, but he was forced to withdraw after coming down with tonsillitis days before the opener against Scotland.

"Unfortunately, this tonsillitis has denied me my dream of playing in the European Championship on home turf, which is very disappointing – but I'm thrilled that my contract with FC Bayern has been extended until 2029," Pavlovic said.

"It shows the club has trust in me, which I'm eager to repay. FC Bayern is my home. I'm proud, happy and grateful, want to win trophies with the team and continue my personal development."

Pavlovic made 19 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, winning 15 of those, with the team scoring 54 goals in the process.

In the 15 games that the midfielder missed in the league, Bayern won just eight times, conceding 14 more goals.  

