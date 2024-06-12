Germany At Euro 2024: Aleksandar Pavlovic Ruled Out, Emre Can Called Up As Replacement

Germany will be without Bayern Munich's Aleksandar Pavlovic for Euro 2024 after the 20-year-old came down with tonsillitis three days before their Group A opener against Scotland.
Pavlovic was set to feature in his first international tournament for his country despite only earning his first cap in a recent friendly against Ukraine.
However, he has since been ruled out after being absent from training in Herzogenaurach on Monday and Tuesday.
Die Mannschaft coach Julian Naglesmann was quick to name his replacement, welcoming Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can to his ranks.
Can helped guide his side to the Champions League final where they lost to Real Madrid at Wembley, with Nagelsmann identifying the former Liverpool midfielder, who has 43 caps for Germany, as an ideal replacement for Pavlovic.
"We wanted another Six in the squad and we decided to nominate Emre Can," Nagelsmann said.
"He was instantly excited and said he was ready to join the team. We wanted a player in the squad who has played a lot of matches and who knows how to handle pressure. He fits the profile and we can now use him."
Pavlovic's absence in the German squad will be felt having enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at the Allianz Arena under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel.
The 20-year-old made 19 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, winning 15 of those, with the team scoring 54 goals in the process.
Pavlovic would miss 15 games in the league, and his presence in midfield was missed as Bayern would win just eight times in the German's absence, as well as conceding 14 more goals.