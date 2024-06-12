Football

Germany At Euro 2024: Aleksandar Pavlovic Ruled Out, Emre Can Called Up As Replacement

Pavlovic was set to feature in his first international tournament for his country despite only earning his first cap in a recent friendly against Ukraine

Emre Can has replaced Aleksandar Pavlovic in Germany's Euro 2024 squad
info_icon

Germany will be without Bayern Munich's Aleksandar Pavlovic for Euro 2024 after the 20-year-old came down with tonsillitis three days before their Group A opener against Scotland. 

Pavlovic was set to feature in his first international tournament for his country despite only earning his first cap in a recent friendly against Ukraine.

However, he has since been ruled out after being absent from training in Herzogenaurach on Monday and Tuesday. 

Die Mannschaft coach Julian Naglesmann was quick to name his replacement, welcoming Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can to his ranks. 

Can helped guide his side to the Champions League final where they lost to Real Madrid at Wembley, with Nagelsmann identifying the former Liverpool midfielder, who has 43 caps for Germany, as an ideal replacement for Pavlovic. 

"We wanted another Six in the squad and we decided to nominate Emre Can," Nagelsmann said.

"He was instantly excited and said he was ready to join the team. We wanted a player in the squad who has played a lot of matches and who knows how to handle pressure. He fits the profile and we can now use him."

Pavlovic's absence in the German squad will be felt having enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at the Allianz Arena under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel. 

The 20-year-old made 19 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, winning 15 of those, with the team scoring 54 goals in the process. 

Pavlovic would miss 15 games in the league, and his presence in midfield was missed as Bayern would win just eight times in the German's absence, as well as conceding 14 more goals.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To Form Govt In Arunachal; Majhi's 1st Cabinet Meet
  2. NEET Row: 63 Unfair Cases Reported, No Paper Leak; Sanctity Not Compromised, Says NTA
  3. Deep Dive | Ep 10 | Why BJP Lost in the Land of Ram Mandir?
  4. Heatwave Likely To Continue In Parts Of Himachal For Two To Three Days: Met Office
  5. Kathua: Terrorists Used Pakistan-Made Items; Went Door-To-Door Seeking Water Before Launching Attack
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Prediction Day 1: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Likely To Earn THIS Much On Its Opening Day
  2. Kevin Spacey Owes Millions In Legal Fees, But He Insists He Has No Money
  3. Khyaati Keswani In Villainous Roles: 'More Nuanced, With Grey Shades'
  4. Kriti Kharbanda Marks 15 Years In Cinema, Shares Heartfelt Message, Unheard Story
  5. Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha Seek Lord Shiva's Blessings At Kashi Vishwanath
Sports News
  1. Sumit Nagal Wins Thriller Against Alessandro Giannessi To Enter Perugia Challenger Quarters
  2. India Vs United States Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: IND Shake Up USA With Shape, Seam & Spice
  3. Industrialist Murari Lal Lohia Becomes East Bengal President, Aims To Make It 'Best In Asia'
  4. India Vs United States, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep Singh Achieves Rare Feat, Becomes 1st IND Bowler To Pick Up A Wicket Off The First Ball - Watch
  5. India Vs USA, T20 World Cup: What Captains Rohit Sharma And Aaron Jones Said At Toss
World News
  1. Aliens Might Be Living Among Us 'Disguised As Humans', Harvard Researchers Claim In New Study
  2. 'Some Workable, Some Not': Antony Blinken On 'Numerous' Changes Requested By Hamas In US' Ceasefire Plan
  3. Kuwait: Several Indians Among 49 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Launches Helpline No; Modi Holds High-Level Meet
  4. Slovakia Plans To Boost Politicians' Protection After Assassination Attempt On Populist Premier
  5. Pause, Listen, Respond: How To Spot Stress Before It Takes Over
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To Form Govt In Arunachal; Majhi's 1st Cabinet Meet
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka