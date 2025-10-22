Bayer Leverkusen 2-7 PSG, UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Gerrmain Win Nine-Goal Thriller In Red-Card Marred Clash

Paris Saint-Germain showcased first-half brilliance with 4-1 lead, eventually sealing a 7-2 win against Bayer Leverkusen in a thrilling UEFA Champions League encounter on October 21

Bayer Leverkusen vs Paris Saint-Germain match report UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 3
PSG's Ousmane Dembele celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's sixth goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Paris Saint-Germain in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
  • PSG won 7-2 against Bayer Leverkusen in UEFA Champions League

  • First half featured five goals and two red cards

  • Robert Andrich and Ilia Zabarnyi both sent off

  • Desire Doue scored twice for Paris Saint-Germain

  • Aleix Garcia netted two goals for Leverkusen

The first half of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, October 21, at the BayArena was exceptional, with five goals, two red cards, and two penalties.

Defending champions PSG ultimately secured a 7-2 victory, topping the group on goal difference, but the opening 45 minutes stood out for their remarkable action and dramatic incidents.

The match delivered immediate drama when William Pacho gave the visitors the lead with a seventh-minute header. This swift goal set the tone for an intense period. After PSG's Ilia Zabaryni conceded a penalty, Alex Grimaldo stepped up to take it but hit the post in the 25th minute, failing to equalise.

Eight minutes later, the match turned when Leverkusen captain Robert Andrich was sent off following a VAR review for an elbow on Desire Doue, and Zabarnyi was also dismissed for a foul on Christian Kofane, leaving both sides with ten men.

After officials subsequently awarded the hosts another spot kick, Aleix Garcia converted the second penalty, offering the home team a brief lifeline.

PSG Assert First-Half Dominance

Leverkusen's momentum was short-lived as PSG went into overdrive. Desire Doue's snap shot from inside the box restored the French club's lead in the 41st minute. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia then lashed another goal into the top corner off the post in the 44th minute.

Doue secured his second goal with a low curling effort in the third minute of first-half added time, ensuring the French side held a 4-1 lead at halftime.

Second Half Consolidates Victory

Action continued unabated after the interval. Within five minutes of the restart, Nuno Mendes extended PSG's lead. Aleix Garcia scored his second goal for Leverkusen, a long-range shot into the top corner, which gave the home crowd a moment to cheer. Garcia's celebration was notably subdued, as his goal did not spark a comeback.

Substitutes Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha completed the rout for Paris Saint-Germain, sealing the 7-2 win.

(With AP Inputs)

