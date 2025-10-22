Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Willian Pacho Header Gives Les Parisiens Early Lead

Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSG Live Score: PSG enter this fixture with six points from two matches and would want to showcase dominance. Follow this UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 3 clash live right here

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Check Confirmed Starting XI Photo: AP
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG football match on the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 22 at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany. Luis Enrique's PSG enter this fixture with six points from two matches while their German opponents have just two points from two games and are searching for their second win. Follow live scores of this clash here
LIVE UPDATES

Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Bayer Look For Equalizer!

The match remains tight at the BayArena! Ernest Poku gets a sight of goal and fires a right-footed effort from the left side of the box, but it sails wide, a golden chance to level the score gone begging. Bayer Leverkusen are trying to fight back against a dominant PSG side, but they’re struggling to find clear openings and define their attacking moves.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 PSG 30'

Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: French Team in Control!

PSG pressing again! Khvicha Kvaratskhelia steps up with a right-footed shot from outside the box, but it drifts wide of the target. Paris Saint-Germain are keeping the pressure high, moving the ball quickly and probing Bayer Leverkusen’s defense, but they just can’t find the finish to extend their lead.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 PSG 20'

Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: GOALLLLLLLL!

Willian Pacho opens the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain! What a header! PSG wins a corner, and Pacho rises above the Leverkusen defense to powerfully head it past Flekken. The BayArena falls silent as the visitors take the lead early in this clash. Bayer Leverkusen will need to respond quickly, but PSG have drawn first blood with a perfectly timed set-piece.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 PSG 7'

Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kick OFF!

And we’re underway at the BayArena! Bayer Leverkusen kick off the third-round UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, and the first half is officially underway. Both teams are looking to assert themselves early, Leverkusen pressing high to test PSG’s defense, while the visitors are trying to control possession and build from the back.

Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Starting XI!

Bayer Leverkusen XI: Mark Flekken, Loïc Badé, Edmond Tapsoba, Robert Andrich, Aleix García, Ezequiel Fernández, Alejandro Grimaldo, Arthur, Christian Kofane, Ernest Poku, Claudio Echeverri

Subs: Niklas Lomb, Montrell Culbreath, Jeanuël Belocian, Ibrahim Maza, Janis Blaswich, Ken Izekor, Jeremiah Mensah, Eliesse Ben Seghir.

PSG XI: Lucas Chevalier, Willian Pacho, Illia Zabarnyi, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Désiré Doué, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Senny Mayulu, Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Subs: Marquinhos, Lee Kang-in, Ousmane Dembélé, Quentin Ndjantou, Ibrahim Mbaye, Matvei Safonov, Lucas Hernández, Gonçalo Ramos, Renato Marin, Lucas Beraldo

Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSG football match on the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 22 at the BayArena.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India's Asia Cup Trophy Dispute Set To Be Raised At ICC As Mohsin Naqvi Refuses To Budge

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Hope Leads From Front In WI's Super Over Victory

  3. South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: RSA-W Win Big In Rain-Marred Clash

  4. India A Squad For South Africa Series Announced: Rishabh Pant To Lead - Check Full List For Unofficial Tests

  5. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Get Ravi Shastri's Backing

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali Fireworks, AQI Touches 344

  2. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, And Others Named In FIR After Employee Suicide

  3. Supreme Court Flags 8.82 Lakh Pending Execution Petitions In Civil Cases

  4. Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

  5. Does Ladakh’s Unrest Signal The Next Stage Of India’s Democratic Erosion?

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

  2. Trump Threatens 155% Tariffs On China If Trade Deal Not Finalised By November 1

  3. Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Eradication’ If Gaza Ceasefire Breached

  4. Body Of Nepali Student Killed In Hamas Captivity Reaches Kathmandu

  5. Sanae Takaichi Set to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister After LDP–JIP Coalition Deal

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike