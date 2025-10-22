Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Willian Pacho Header Gives Les Parisiens Early Lead

Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Check Confirmed Starting XI Photo: AP

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG football match on the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 22 at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany. Luis Enrique's PSG enter this fixture with six points from two matches while their German opponents have just two points from two games and are searching for their second win. Follow live scores of this clash here

LIVE UPDATES

22 Oct 2025, 01:04:40 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Bayer Look For Equalizer! The match remains tight at the BayArena! Ernest Poku gets a sight of goal and fires a right-footed effort from the left side of the box, but it sails wide, a golden chance to level the score gone begging. Bayer Leverkusen are trying to fight back against a dominant PSG side, but they’re struggling to find clear openings and define their attacking moves. Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 PSG 30'

22 Oct 2025, 12:57:34 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: French Team in Control! PSG pressing again! Khvicha Kvaratskhelia steps up with a right-footed shot from outside the box, but it drifts wide of the target. Paris Saint-Germain are keeping the pressure high, moving the ball quickly and probing Bayer Leverkusen’s defense, but they just can’t find the finish to extend their lead. Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 PSG 20'

22 Oct 2025, 12:42:02 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: GOALLLLLLLL! Willian Pacho opens the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain! What a header! PSG wins a corner, and Pacho rises above the Leverkusen defense to powerfully head it past Flekken. The BayArena falls silent as the visitors take the lead early in this clash. Bayer Leverkusen will need to respond quickly, but PSG have drawn first blood with a perfectly timed set-piece. Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 PSG 7'

22 Oct 2025, 12:40:59 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kick OFF! And we’re underway at the BayArena! Bayer Leverkusen kick off the third-round UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, and the first half is officially underway. Both teams are looking to assert themselves early, Leverkusen pressing high to test PSG’s defense, while the visitors are trying to control possession and build from the back.

22 Oct 2025, 12:15:43 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Starting XI! Bayer Leverkusen XI: Mark Flekken, Loïc Badé, Edmond Tapsoba, Robert Andrich, Aleix García, Ezequiel Fernández, Alejandro Grimaldo, Arthur, Christian Kofane, Ernest Poku, Claudio Echeverri Subs: Niklas Lomb, Montrell Culbreath, Jeanuël Belocian, Ibrahim Maza, Janis Blaswich, Ken Izekor, Jeremiah Mensah, Eliesse Ben Seghir. PSG XI: Lucas Chevalier, Willian Pacho, Illia Zabarnyi, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Désiré Doué, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Senny Mayulu, Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Subs: Marquinhos, Lee Kang-in, Ousmane Dembélé, Quentin Ndjantou, Ibrahim Mbaye, Matvei Safonov, Lucas Hernández, Gonçalo Ramos, Renato Marin, Lucas Beraldo