Barcelona Vs Rayo Vallecano Preview, La Liga: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski , second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United FC in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski , second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United FC in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort