Barcelona Vs Rayo Vallecano Preview, La Liga: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26: Know all about the BAR vs RAY match, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano preview La Liga 2025-26 prediction lineup live streaming head-to-head
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski , second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United FC in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Barcelona face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga 2025-26 at Camp Nou on Sunday

  • Barcelona are on a four-match La Liga winning streak and can extend their lead at the top to seven points

  • Find out when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match live on TV and online

Barcelona will look to increase their lead at the top of the Spanish La Liga 2025-26 table when they host Rayo Vallecano in a crucial Matchday 29 fixture at Camp Nou on Sunday. The Blaugrana, who have stitched together a four-match winning run in the league, can provisionally go seven points clear at the top of the table with a victory.

In their last league match, Barcelona secured a dominant 5-2 victory over Sevilla. This marked their 11th consecutive La Liga win at home, turning the renovated Camp Nou into a fortress for the Catalan side.

Barcelona then capped their run with a massive win over Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, winning 8-3 on aggregate.

“Rayo tend to play the same at home and away,” head coach Hansi Flick said in the pre-match press conference. “They are an experienced group with a lot of intensity, and that’s what we expect to face tomorrow.”

Rayo Vallecano were held to a 1-1 home draw by Levante in their last league outing. Despite playing almost the entire second half with 10 men, courtesy of Nobel Mendy’s red card, Los Franjirrojos rescued a vital point due to a late goal by Pathe Ciss.

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The capital club then followed it up with another disappointing outing in the UEFA Conference League, losing the Round of 16 second-leg 1-0 at home to Turkish side Samsunspor, who were playing with 10 men. However, a first-leg lead secured a 3-2 aggregate win for Rayo, sending them to the quarter-finals.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Head-To-Head Record

Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano have faced each other on 48 occasions across all competitions. Barca lead the head-to-head with 30 wins, compared to just seven victories for Rayo. 11 games have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in the reverse fixture at Estadio de Vallecas on August 31, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Lamine Yamal’s first-half penalty was cancelled by a 67th-minute strike from Fran Perez.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Team News

Barcelona were handed a big boost after Joan Garcia was confirmed to be fit after going off with a suspected muscular injury during the match against Newcastle. However, the goalkeeper was cleared by the medical team, and Flick confirmed he “is available to play tomorrow”.

Defender Eric Garcia, who went off injured early on against Newcastle, has also passed his fitness test. However, Flick said Eric is only fit enough for a place on the bench, and “might not play”.

Flick also confirmed that Rashford has recovered, having been “under the weather over the last few days”. The on-loan Manchester United attacker may start on the wings, while Ferran Torres might replace Robert Lewandowski up front at some point.

Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde, and Frenkie de Jong remain sidelined with hamstring injuries, while Andreas Christensen is out with a cruciate ligament injury.

For Rayo, Diego Mendez will miss out with a thigh muscle issue, while Nobel Mendy is suspended after the red card he received against Levante.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Predicted Lineups

Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Tomar Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Marc Bernal, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski.

Rayo Vallecano: Augusto Batalla; Andrei Ratiu, Pathe Ciss, Florian Lejeune, Pacha Espino; Gerard Gumbau, Oscar Valentin, Pedro Diaz; Jorge de Frutos, Alemao, Fran Perez.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Prediction

Barcelona have been in free-scoring form at home, so even the biggest Rayo fan will be hard-pressed to expect a shock on Sunday. The Blaugrana will most likely run riot against the bottom-half side, so expect plenty of goals.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-0 Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 match being played?

A

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 6:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at Camp Nou.

Q

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 match live online?

A

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 match live on TV?

A

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

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