Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Flick Seeking Improvements In Champions League Despite Derby Win

Hansi Flick demanded Barcelona to make improvements from their second half showing against Espanyol when they return to Champions League action in midweek

Hansi Flick insisted his side must improve despite beating Espanyol 3-1
Hansi Flick demanded Barcelona to make improvements from their second half showing against Espanyol when they return to Champions League action in midweek. (More Football News)

Barca moved nine points clear at the top of LaLiga with a 3-1 win over their Catalan rivals, as Dani Olmo's brace and Raphinha's deft finish handed them a comfortable advantage at the break. 

However, the hosts were unable to build on their lead after the interval, with Espanyol pulling a goal back in the 63rd minute through captain Javi Puado. 

Espanyol also had two goals disallowed following VAR reviews, but Barca were able to hold on to claim an 11th win of the season. 

Barca's three goals saw them take their tally to 40 for the season, the second-highest they have managed after 12 LaLiga games in their entire history (42 in 1950-51). 

But Flick was left wanting more at full-time, insisting his side must improve before taking on Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"The second half today, I told the team that I would accept it because they have done a great job so far. But on Wednesday we need a better performance," Flick said.

"The derby is always complicated. In the first half the team showed a great level and in the second half we didn't play as we usually do.

"We lost a lot of balls and that's one of the reasons why Espanyol were able to pull one back.

"We have to improve on that... But the important thing is the victory and I would highlight the concentration of all the players."

