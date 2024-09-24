Football

Barcelona Team News: Hansi Flick Has Confidence In Inaki Pena As Barca Lose Ter Stegen To Injury

Germany international Ter Stegen underwent a successful operation on Monday after suffering a complete rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee

Barcelona-football-inaki-pena
Inaki Pena in action for Barcelona during pre-season
info_icon

Barcelona will be without injured goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for several months, but Hansi Flick is confident they have a capable deputy in Inaki Pena. (More Football News)

Germany international Ter Stegen underwent a successful operation on Monday after suffering a complete rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee.

The 32-year-old suffered the injury in Barca's 5-1 win at Villarreal in LaLiga on Sunday and is expected to be out for at least eight months, according to Spanish media reports.

Despite Ter Stegen's season likely being over, Flick is remaining upbeat, backing academy product Pena to handle the step up.

"Inaki is doing very well, in pre-season too. He has worked very hard to be here. He is focused and ready to play," Flick said ahead of Wednesday's home game versus Getafe.

Marc-Andre-Ter Stegen in action - X/FCBarcelona
Barcelona Goalkeeper Ter Stegen Set For Long Absence With Ruptured Tendon In Right Knee

BY Associated Press

"We are confident but we also have to look at what we do because the players at the back are very young. For the moment, we don't feel under pressure and we trust in Inaki."

Having joined Barcelona's La Masia academy aged 13, 25-year-old Pena has made 23 first-team appearances, conceding 39 goals and keeping five clean sheets.

Pena made 10 league appearances for Barca last term, with his save percentage of 56.4% falling some way short of Ter Stegen's 73.5%.

info_icon

Pena also conceded 17 goals from 13.89 expected goals on target (xGoT) faced, giving him an underperformance of 3.1 in terms of goals prevented. Ter Stegen, by contrast, conceded 27 times from 27.84 xGoT faced.

The Catalans were already without new signing Dani Olmo and fellow midfielders Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Bernal and Fermin Lopez, plus defenders Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen, due to injuries.

However, they have made a perfect start to the season under Flick, with six straight wins putting them top of LaLiga, four points ahead of reigning champions Real Madrid in second.

But the former Bayern Munich boss is striving for more, adding: "We analysed the game against Villarreal and we saw a lot of things that can be improved. 

"We haven't reached the end of the road. You can always do more. We are moving forward step by step."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India At 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  2. Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, Cricket World Cup League Two: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Ontario
  3. Mali Vs Lesotho Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 11
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur Sounds Bold Warning For Australia Ahead Of T20 World Cup: 'We Can Beat Any Team'
  5. Babar Azam, Shan Masood Likely To Be Retained As Pakistan Captains Despite Poor Results
Football News
  1. Inter Midfielder Nicolo Barella Sidelined With Thigh Injury, To Miss At Least Two Games
  2. Premier League: Arne Slot 'Right Man' To Lead Liverpool's Title Challenge, Says David James
  3. Man City 2-2 Arsenal, EPL: Arteta Still Frustrated By Trossard, Rice Red Cards
  4. Premier League: Man City Midfielder Rodri Pictured In Spain For Tests On Injured Knee
  5. Man City Used To Be 'Sleeping Giant', Now Addicted To Winning: Shaun Wright-Phillips
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  2. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  3. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  4. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  5. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Odisha Assault Incident Sparks Row Between Army And Police | Key Highlights Of The Case
  2. Bihar Floods: 10 Houses Swayed Away As Ganga Rises Above Danger Mark; Bridge Tilted; Schools Shut
  3. J&K Gears Up For 2nd Phase of Voting
  4. A Systematic Undermining Of The Waqf Act
  5. Actor Siddique Denied Anticipatory Bail In Rape Case; Women Deserve Respect, Says Kerala HC
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Elon Musk's X Faces Backlash Over Block Feature Changes | What It Means For The Users
  2. Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom
  3. Who Is Harini Amarasuriya? Sri Lanka's 1st Woman Prime Minister In Over 2 Decades
  4. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  5. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
Latest Stories
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  3. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  7. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  8. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting