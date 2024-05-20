Football

Barcelona 3-0 Rayo Vallecano: Lewandowski, Pedri On Target As Blaugrana Seal Second Place

Barca took the lead in the third minute when Lamine Yamal, on his 50th appearance, cut in from the right wing and chipped the ball to Lewandowski, who expertly controlled the pass with his chest and volleyed home

Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0 in their final home game of the season on Sunday to secure second place in LaLiga. (More Football News)

An early Robert Lewandowski goal and a quick-fire double from Pedri got the job done for the Blaugrana.

The result moved Barcelona to 82 points, four points above Girona, who won 3-1 away at Valencia.

Champions Real Madrid are 12 points above Barca with one more round of games left.

Although Rayo had their chances to level, Barcelona doubled their lead with some magical footwork from Joao Felix who saw his shot saved but Pedri managed to score from the rebound to give the home side a two-goal cushion.

Barely three minutes later, Pedri spotted a gap in Rayo's high defensive line and he was put through on goal with a long ball from centre-back Ronald Araujo, allowing the 21-year-old to fire home and double his goal tally for the season.

Barca will finish their season away at Sevilla next weekend while Rayo, who are 16th, host Athletic Bilbao.

Data Debrief: Lewy hits 25, again

Lewandowski has now scored 25 goals in all competitions this season.

He has netted at least 25 times in all competitions in each of the last 11 seasons, three campaigns more than any other player in top five European leagues over that period.

