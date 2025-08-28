Chinnaswamy Stampede: IPL 2025 Champions Break Silence With 'RCB Cares' Initiative

Chinnaswamy Stampede: Three months after the Bengaluru stampede during their IPL title celebrations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have broken their silence with the launch of ‘RCB Cares’, an initiative to honour victims and support healing

Outlook Sports Desk
Chinnaswamy Stampede: IPL 2025 Champions Break Silence With RCB Cares Initiative
Chinnaswamy Stampede: IPL 2025 Champions Break Silence With 'RCB Cares' Initiative (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • 11 people died and 56 were injured in a crowd crush outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s IPL title celebrations.

  • A judicial commission has recommended “appropriate legal action” against RCB, KSCA, event organisers, and suspended police officials.

  • After nearly three months of silence, the franchise launched ‘RCB Cares’, a platform to honour victims, heal with fans, and enable meaningful action.

It’s been nearly three months since the Bengaluru stampede, a tragic event that turned Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title-winning celebrations into a nightmare.

What should have been a historic day of joy—the franchise’s maiden IPL triumph—ended in disaster when 11 lives were lost and 56 others injured in a crowd crush outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Karnataka government admitted that the event went ahead without adequate preparation and ordered a judicial commission to probe the incident.

Bengaluru Stampede: Footwear is strewn near one of the gates to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory parade victory.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Reply In Assembly Regarding Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede

BY PTI

Investigation And Legal Action

FIRs were filed against Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd., the Karnataka State Cricket Association, and event organiser DNA Entertainment Networks, with allegations that the felicitation ceremony was conducted without police permission and in violation of official instructions. Five police officers were suspended, while the commission recommended “appropriate legal action” against all parties involved.

Bengaluru Stampede: RCB's victory parade at the Chinnaswamy stadium left 11 people dead.
Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka Govt Status Report Squarely Blames RCB, DNA Network And KSCA

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences soon after the tragedy. Both the state government and RCB announced compensations for the victims’ families. But in the aftermath, the franchise’s once-bustling social media handles went silent—a silence that has lasted since June 4, the day of the disaster.

RCB Breaks Silence

On Thursday, RCB finally broke that silence. In a heartfelt statement shared across platforms, the franchise addressed its fans directly:

“Dear 12th Man Army, this is our heartfelt letter to you! It’s been close to three months since we last posted here. The Silence wasn’t Absence. It was Grief. This space was once filled with energy, memories and moments that you enjoyed the most. But June 4th changed everything. That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space.”

Introducing ‘RCB Cares’

The message went on to explain the launch of ‘RCB Cares’, an initiative born out of tragedy:

“In that silence, we’ve been grieving. Listening. Learning. And slowly, we’ve begun to build something more than just a response. Something we truly believe in. That’s how RCB Cares came to life. It grew out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans.

"A platform for meaningful action shaped by our community & fans. We return to this space today, not with celebration but with care. To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka. RCB Cares. And we always will. More details soon…”

