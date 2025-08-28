F1 2025: Norris Hopes For Friendly Rivalry With Team-Mate Piastri Ahead Of Dutch Grand Prix, Preview

With the 2025 Formula 1 season resuming at the Dutch Grand Prix, McLaren's Lando Norris expresses hope that his title fight with team-mate Oscar Piastri stays friendly. The pair are closely matched in the Drivers' Championship, with Norris trailing Piastri by just nine points after a season full of intense competition.

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
F1 2025: Lando Norris Friendly Rivalry With Team-Mate Oscar Piastri Dutch Grand Prix Preview
McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
info_icon

Lando Norris hopes his rivalry with McLaren team-mate and fellow Formula One title challenger Oscar Piastri proves to be a friendly one.

Norris is second in the Drivers' Championship ahead of F1 resuming after its summer break at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.

The Briton, who won the Dutch Grand Prix last year, is just nine points behind world championship leader Piastri.

Norris has won five races this season, one fewer than Piastri.

The pair clashed in Montreal earlier in the season, when Norris ran into the back of Piastri and spun out of the race. 

And although McLaren chief Zak Brown feels Norris and Piastri will butt heads again as the title race goes on, Norris feels it is not impossible for the rivalry to be good-natured.

"It's very difficult to have a combination of knowing deep down you really want to beat that person more than anything, but also have a very good working friendship," Norris told BBC Newsbeat, adding it is "tricky, but certainly not impossible" to be friends with fierce rivals.

"I work so closely with him that [we're] naturally inclined to be good friends, but I also want that.

"I want to get along with the people that I work with. I want to have a laugh and enjoy as many moments as I can.

"For me, I'm always open on getting along with the people I work with.

Related Content
Related Content

"But there are certainly other people, which is not a bad thing, that maybe want to stick more to themselves and focus on themselves. They don't want to be friends with other people."

McLaren have already achieved 11 victories in 2025, making this their third-best season in F1 history. If either Norris or Piastri triumph in the Netherlands, McLaren will equal their second-best record in a single season, having won 12 times in 1984 with Alain Prost and Niki Lauda driving for the team.

Amid the stresses of fighting for a maiden world title, Norris turns to video games to relax, and he believes playing racing games has aided his skills on the track. 

"Gaming really helps me disconnect from a very chaotic, busy, stressful life," he said.

"For me, it's important to disconnect and feel a little bit more normal again for a period of time. It's nice to feel like a kid again. It's important to keep that part of me alive.

"The main thing I always used to play was driving games. I think that always helped with reactions. I learned how I really didn't like to lose, and I love to win."

DRIVERS TO WATCH

McLaren – Lando Norris 

Norris won the 2024 race at Zandvoort, but he has never achieved two victories at a single grand prix in his Formula One career.

Having achieved all nine of his F1 victories at different venues, Norris has the most wins of any driver to have never repeated a success, triumphing in Miami, the Netherlands, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Australia, Monaco, Austria, Great Britain and Hungary. 

Norris will hope to end that record on Sunday, while he could also become the 36th different driver to reach double figures for F1 race victories. 

He would be the sixth driver to achieve that figure with McLaren, after Ayrton Senna (35 wins), Prost (30), Lewis Hamilton (21), Mika Hakkinen (20) and David Coulthard (12).

And with Norris inching to within nine points of drivers' championship leader and team-mate Piastri, fireworks are likely in the coming weeks.

Norris and Piastri have 24 podium finishes between them in 2025. That means McLaren have already equalled the amount of podium finishes shared between Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in 2007, the team's second-most in a single season. 

In the Netherlands, they could surpass the 25 they achieved in 1988, their best record in a single year.

That 2007 campaign saw Hamilton and Alonso feud as both chased the title, ultimately missing out to Kimi Raikkonen. A McLaren driver looks destined to win the crown this year, but will we see any acrimony between Norris and Piastri?

info_icon

Red Bull – Max Verstappen

Verstappen enters his home race on a dismal run of seven outings without a victory, his worst such streak since a run of 12 races between Bahrain and Singapore in 2017.

Red Bull have failed to get a driver on the podium in four races, meanwhile, since Verstappen was second in Canada in June. 

They have not gone five races without a podium finish since enduring a run of eight between Japan 2015 and Bahrain 2016.

Only Jim Clark, who triumphed four times at Zandvoort in 1963, 1964, 1965 and 1967, has more victories around this circuit than Verstappen, who won three successive editions in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

It has been a miserable season for the four-time drivers' champion, but could he provide a rare highlight by earning his third win of 2025 on home soil?

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS 

Drivers'

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 284

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 275

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 187

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 172

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 151 

Constructors' 

1. McLaren – 559

2. Ferrari – 260

3. Mercedes – 236

4. Red Bull – 194

5. Williams – 70

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  2. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  3. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

  4. Chinnaswamy Stampede: IPL 2025 Champions Break Silence With 'RCB Cares' Initiative

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  2. Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  3. Lorenzo Musetti Vs David Goffin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. US Open 2025: Alcaraz, Shelton Cruise Through In Straight Sets; Rune Crashes Out

  5. US Open 2025: Sabalenka Leads Seeds Through At Flushing Meadows, Townsend Beats Ostapenko In Heated Clash

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Match Report, BWF World Championships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

  4. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  5. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

  2. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  3. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  4. Floods And Landslides In Jammu and Kashmir, At Least 36 Dead

  5. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Trump Repeats Claim Of Averting Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan

  2. White House Adviser Labels Ukraine Crisis ‘Modi’s War’ Amid Tariff Escalation

  3. Minneapolis School Shooting: Shooter Dies By Suicide, Had No Criminal Record

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. The Tariff Logjam

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms