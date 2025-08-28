Lando Norris hopes his rivalry with McLaren team-mate and fellow Formula One title challenger Oscar Piastri proves to be a friendly one.
Norris is second in the Drivers' Championship ahead of F1 resuming after its summer break at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.
The Briton, who won the Dutch Grand Prix last year, is just nine points behind world championship leader Piastri.
Norris has won five races this season, one fewer than Piastri.
The pair clashed in Montreal earlier in the season, when Norris ran into the back of Piastri and spun out of the race.
And although McLaren chief Zak Brown feels Norris and Piastri will butt heads again as the title race goes on, Norris feels it is not impossible for the rivalry to be good-natured.
"It's very difficult to have a combination of knowing deep down you really want to beat that person more than anything, but also have a very good working friendship," Norris told BBC Newsbeat, adding it is "tricky, but certainly not impossible" to be friends with fierce rivals.
"I work so closely with him that [we're] naturally inclined to be good friends, but I also want that.
"I want to get along with the people that I work with. I want to have a laugh and enjoy as many moments as I can.
"For me, I'm always open on getting along with the people I work with.
"But there are certainly other people, which is not a bad thing, that maybe want to stick more to themselves and focus on themselves. They don't want to be friends with other people."
McLaren have already achieved 11 victories in 2025, making this their third-best season in F1 history. If either Norris or Piastri triumph in the Netherlands, McLaren will equal their second-best record in a single season, having won 12 times in 1984 with Alain Prost and Niki Lauda driving for the team.
Amid the stresses of fighting for a maiden world title, Norris turns to video games to relax, and he believes playing racing games has aided his skills on the track.
"Gaming really helps me disconnect from a very chaotic, busy, stressful life," he said.
"For me, it's important to disconnect and feel a little bit more normal again for a period of time. It's nice to feel like a kid again. It's important to keep that part of me alive.
"The main thing I always used to play was driving games. I think that always helped with reactions. I learned how I really didn't like to lose, and I love to win."
DRIVERS TO WATCH
McLaren – Lando Norris
Norris won the 2024 race at Zandvoort, but he has never achieved two victories at a single grand prix in his Formula One career.
Having achieved all nine of his F1 victories at different venues, Norris has the most wins of any driver to have never repeated a success, triumphing in Miami, the Netherlands, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Australia, Monaco, Austria, Great Britain and Hungary.
Norris will hope to end that record on Sunday, while he could also become the 36th different driver to reach double figures for F1 race victories.
He would be the sixth driver to achieve that figure with McLaren, after Ayrton Senna (35 wins), Prost (30), Lewis Hamilton (21), Mika Hakkinen (20) and David Coulthard (12).
And with Norris inching to within nine points of drivers' championship leader and team-mate Piastri, fireworks are likely in the coming weeks.
Norris and Piastri have 24 podium finishes between them in 2025. That means McLaren have already equalled the amount of podium finishes shared between Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in 2007, the team's second-most in a single season.
In the Netherlands, they could surpass the 25 they achieved in 1988, their best record in a single year.
That 2007 campaign saw Hamilton and Alonso feud as both chased the title, ultimately missing out to Kimi Raikkonen. A McLaren driver looks destined to win the crown this year, but will we see any acrimony between Norris and Piastri?
Red Bull – Max Verstappen
Verstappen enters his home race on a dismal run of seven outings without a victory, his worst such streak since a run of 12 races between Bahrain and Singapore in 2017.
Red Bull have failed to get a driver on the podium in four races, meanwhile, since Verstappen was second in Canada in June.
They have not gone five races without a podium finish since enduring a run of eight between Japan 2015 and Bahrain 2016.
Only Jim Clark, who triumphed four times at Zandvoort in 1963, 1964, 1965 and 1967, has more victories around this circuit than Verstappen, who won three successive editions in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
It has been a miserable season for the four-time drivers' champion, but could he provide a rare highlight by earning his third win of 2025 on home soil?
CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
Drivers'
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 284
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 275
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 187
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 172
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 151
Constructors'
1. McLaren – 559
2. Ferrari – 260
3. Mercedes – 236
4. Red Bull – 194
5. Williams – 70