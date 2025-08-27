Floods And Landslides In Jammu and Kashmir, At Least 36 Dead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and was briefed by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who had visited the affected areas.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jammu and Kashmir
Extensive damage in Jammu and Kashmir Photo: | PTI |
Torrential rains in Jammu and Kashmir has caused floods and landslides in various areas, causing casualties, damaging infrastructure and disturbing daily life.

At least 36 people have been killed, with 32 deaths reported in the landslide at Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route.

Relentless rains have wreaked havoc across Jammu and Kashmir and killed at least 36 people, along with causing widespread destruction. The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route in Reasi district was hit by a massive landslide on Tuesday, killing 32 people and injuring at least 20 others.

Rescue teams have been deployed to recover bodies and look for survivors.  Education Minister Sakina Itoo stated that all educational institutes will remain closed across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday in view of the bad weather.

Authorities told PTI that over 10,000 residents have been evacuated from low-lying areas after rivers, including the Jhelum, breached flood alert levels in Anantnag and Srinagar, inundating multiple neighbourhoods. However, water levels began to recede, as rains decreased on Wednesday morning, providing some respite for relief operations.

The inundation has caused damage to infrastructure as well, with several bridges, roads, homes and commercial establishments destroyed. 58 trains have been cancelled, three partially cancelled, one partially restored, five fully restored, and three diverted. Additionally, 18 trains will have short origins and 46 short terminations, PTI reported.

As per authorities, at least 10 residential houses and a bridge in the remote Margi area of Kishtwar district were washed away by a flash flood.

Jammu and Kashmir floods and rescue operation - | PTI |
Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

BY Outlook News Desk

Jammu recorded a record 380 mm of rain in 24 hours until Wednesday morning — the heaviest since 1910.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister Omar Abdullah rushed to review the situation and briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured continued assistance. Modi expressed grief, stating, "The loss of lives due to a landslide on the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The administration is assisting all those affected."

Abdullah stated, "As compared to yesterday, we have got slight relief today (Wednesday) with the fact that the rains have stopped. Water is slowly receding in low-lying areas." 

Phone and internet services, which were down due to optical fiber damage, were restored on Wednesday. Meanwhile, schools and colleges across the Union Territory remain shut due to the inclement weather.

(with PTI inputs)

