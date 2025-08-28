Football

Wolves 3-2 West Ham, Carabao Cup: Wolves Strike Late In Comeback Win

Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated West Ham United 3-2 at Molineux in the Carabao Cup second round on August 27, 2025. Wolves mounted a late comeback, with Jorgen Strand Larsen scoring twice in the final eight minutes to secure the victory. West Ham seemed in a good position to advance to the next round but failed towards the end. This loss marked West Ham’s third consecutive defeat of the 2025-26 season.

Carabao Cup 2025-26: Wolves vs West Ham | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

West Ham United manager Graham Potter, left, and Tomas Soucek shake hands after the final whistle in the English League Cup second round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

2/10
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Wolves vs West Ham_West Ham fans
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Wolves vs West Ham | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

West Ham United fans shout at the players at the final whistle in the English League Cup second round soccer match against the Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

3/10
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Wolves vs West Ham_Jarrod Bowen
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Wolves vs West Ham | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, right, is pulled away from the fans after an argument at the final whistle in the English League Cup second round soccer match against the Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

4/10
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Wolves vs West Ham_Jorgen Strand Larsen
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Wolves vs West Ham | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen, center, celebrates scoring during the English League Cup second round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

5/10
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Wolves vs West Ham_Jorgen Strand Larsen
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Wolves vs West Ham | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen celebrates scoring during the English League Cup second round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

6/10
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Wolves vs West Ham_Lucas Paqueta
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Wolves vs West Ham | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta celebrates scoring during the English League Cup second round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

7/10
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Wolves vs West Ham_Tomas Soucek
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Wolves vs West Ham | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring during the English League Cup second round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

8/10
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Wolves vs West Ham_Tomas Soucek
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Wolves vs West Ham | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek, right, scores during the English League Cup second round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

9/10
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Wolves vs West Ham_Jarrod Bowen
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Wolves vs West Ham | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Andre in action during the English League Cup second round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

10/10
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Wolves vs West Ham_Santiago Bueno
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Wolves vs West Ham | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, right, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Santiago Bueno in action during the English League Cup second round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

