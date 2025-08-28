Football

Wolves 3-2 West Ham, Carabao Cup: Wolves Strike Late In Comeback Win

Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated West Ham United 3-2 at Molineux in the Carabao Cup second round on August 27, 2025. Wolves mounted a late comeback, with Jorgen Strand Larsen scoring twice in the final eight minutes to secure the victory. West Ham seemed in a good position to advance to the next round but failed towards the end. This loss marked West Ham’s third consecutive defeat of the 2025-26 season.