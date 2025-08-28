Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

Mark Wood, who has not featured since February after undergoing surgery following the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, had been hoping to make his comeback in the fifth Test against India but suffered a setback

Mark Wood targets Ashes return
Mark Wood targets Ashes return
England fast bowler Mark Wood says he is targeting a return to action for Durham next month as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury ahead of this winter's Ashes in Australia.

The 35-year-old, who has not featured since February after undergoing surgery following the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, had been hoping to make his comeback in the fifth Test against India but suffered a setback.

He has since been left out of the squads for England's upcoming white-ball games against South Africa and Ireland, with the focus firmly on ensuring he is fit for the Ashes.

Wood's rapid bowling makes him central to England's Ashes hopes, as they look to stake their claim on the iconic trophy for the first time since 2015.

The 35-year-old, who has taken 119 wickets in 37 tests for England, told the Stick to Cricket podcast: "The injury is all right. 

"It was 50-50 whether I was going to make the India Test, but I was bowling at Lord's and then, the next day, my knee swelled up again, so I had it drained, and since then it's just been about taking things easy looking ahead to the winter."

Durham still have three County Championship games remaining, and Wood is hoping to feature in at least one or two of them.

"I'll try and play one or two of those," he said. "I've been well looked after and very cautious.

"I value it as they've got this end game where they want me to get to Australia. But I said to [England coach Brendon] Baz McCullum, I can't just bowl to a net for four months, I'll go insane."

Wood confirmed he will take part in a bowling camp in Loughborough before travelling to Australia slightly ahead of the rest of the squad.

"There's a bowling camp in Loughborough in a tent – getting acclimatised there, ready for Perth – then I'll go over to Perth early with a couple of bowlers. We'll arrive about a week early to prepare and get acclimatised."

England have not won an Ashes series in Australia since 2010-11, when they recorded a 3-1 victory, with the first Test of this series beginning on November 21.

