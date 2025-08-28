Inter Miami 3-1 Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025: Lionel Messi Claims To Be Fearful Following Return From Injury

Messi, who has won 46 major trophies in his illustrious career, is on course to add a 47th to the collection as Miami eye their second Leagues Cup title following the club's 2023 triumph

Lionel Messi scores a brace for Miami v Orlando
  • Lionel Messi starred as Inter Miami beat Orlando City 3-1 to enter final of Leagues Cup

  • Messi scored two goals

  • The Herons will now face the Seattle Sounders in the final

Lionel Messi conceded he was fearful as he returned to action following an injury lay-off, after he played a starring role in Inter Miami's defeat of Orlando City.

A brace from a returning Messi overturned a one-goal first-half deficit, before Telasco Segovia added a third in injury time to secure a 3-1 win for Miami, and a place in the Leagues Cup final.

The Herons will now face the Seattle Sounders in Sunday's showpiece.

Messi, who has won 46 major trophies in his illustrious career, is on course to add a 47th to the collection as Miami eye their second Leagues Cup title following the club's 2023 triumph. 

The Argentinian has netted 19 times for Miami in MLS this season, sitting a goal behind Sam Surridge in the scoring charts, despite playing nine games less. 

But the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner admitted he was "scared" as he made his return from injury.

"I wanted to play," Messi said in a post-match interview with MLS Season Pass. "Ever since I came back against the [LA] Galaxy, I felt discomfort there and didn’t feel comfortable. I prepared myself to play this game because I knew how important it was.

"The opponent, it’s a difficult opponent that had beaten us twice this season.

"Honestly, in the first half, I felt a little scared. But in the second half, I loosened up a bit."

Inter Miami's assistant head coach Javier Morales declared that he was "at a loss for words" when referring to Messi's performance, as he labelled the 38-year-old the best there has ever been.

"We are at a loss for words when it comes to discussing Leo," said Morales, who was taking care of coaching duties in place of the suspended Javier Mascherano.

"He trained only two or three days and then [Wednesday] he played 90 minutes and the way he played, created situations, scoring goals. There is nothing more to say. For us, and for the fans, it's a privilege to have him on our team.

"We are always excited to win and now we have an opportunity to take home a trophy.

"There’s nothing more to say. Everyone knows what he is. He’s the best in history."

Messi's team-mate Sergio Busquets added: "We're trying to help the club grow. I think the best is ahead of us, and that’s it. The team is growing. Little by little, we’re getting to know each other better. We know what we want and how solid we can be.

"Hopefully we can win another title."

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Seattle Sounders sealed a final spot following a 2-0 win at LA Galaxy. 

The Sounders took the lead inside just seven minutes, when Pedro de la Vega scored after a goalmouth scramble. 

Despite the Galaxy's dominance, the Sounders rode their luck, and in the 57th minute Osaze De Rosario prodded home to double the visitors' lead. 

With Seattle earning a chance to claim their first piece of major silverware in three years, owner Adrian Hanauer is focused on the task ahead. 

"We're going to have to limit their star players to half chances if that's possible. We'll obviously have to keep some possession, as we don't want to have to chase the ball for 90 minutes, and we'll have to create some chances against them," Hanauer said.

"We'll start working on that on the flight back, for the players we are going to let them enjoy this moment."

