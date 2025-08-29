Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

Vekic takes on Gauff in this crucial 2nd round tie at the US Open 2025
Gauff is the home favourite
Live streaming and timings revealed
Coco Gauff takes on Donna Vekic in the second round of the US Open 2025 women's singles event at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Friday (August 29, 2025). Watch the Donna Vekic vs Coco Gauff Grand Slam tennis match.
Gauff, 21, enters this match as the third seed. Known for an aggressive baseline game and exceptional court coverage, the 2023 US Open champion is a formidable force on hard courts. Despite recent serving struggles, the two-time Major winner remains a top contender and will start as the favourite in this second-round match.
Vekic, meanwhile, reached the quarterfinals at the US Open in 2019, which remains her best performance at Flushing Meadows. The 29-year-old Croatian fought back from a set down to beat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in her opening round.
Donna Vekic Vs Coco Gauff Head-To-Head Record
It's 1-1. Donna Vekic beat Coco Gauff in their first meeting, at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, in straight sets. But the American won their meeting at the United Cup 2025 in Australia.
The winner of this second-round match will take on either the Polish 28th seed, Magdalena Frech or unseeded American Peyton Stearns next.
When and where is the Donna Vekic Vs Coco Gauff, Women's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?
The Donna Vekic Vs Coco Gauff, Women's Singles 2nd Round match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday, August 29 (IST). The match will start at 4:45 AM IST.
Donna Vekic Vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming
Tennis fans can enjoy the Donna Vekic Vs Coco Gauff live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.