Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano clash at San Mames in La Liga 2025-26 matchday 2
Athletic Bilbao lead Rayo Vallecano 25-12 in the head-to-head record
Athletic Bilbao welcome Rayo Vallecano to San Mames for their second fixture of the Spanish La Liga 2025-26 season on Monday (August 25, 2025). Both sides kicked off their campaigns with impressive wins and will be eager to build momentum. Watch the Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano football match live today.
Bilbao started their league campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win over visiting Sevilla, thanks to goals from Nico Williams, Maroan Sannadi, and Robert Navarro. Ernesto Valverde's Lions finished 4th in La Liga last term and confirmed a UEFA Champions League group stage spot.
Vallecano also secured all three points from their opener, a 3-1 win over 10-man Girona on the road. Jorge de Frutos took the honour of scoring the season's opening goal, an 18th-minute strike, then Alvaro Garcia Rivera and Isi Palazon completed the scoreline inside the first half.
Inigo Perez's Rayito missed a direct UEFA Europa League group stage spot after finishing 8th, but they are the firm favourites to win the qualifying playoff tie against Neman Grodno of Belarus.
Athletic Bilbao Vs Rayo Vallecano: Head-To-Head Record
In their previous 50 meetings, Athletic Bilbao lead Rayo Vallecano 25-12. The San Mames head-to-head record also favours the hosts, with Athletic winning 16 and losing five in 25 match-ups.
Last season, Athletic Bilbao completed a league double over Rayo Vallecano: 2-1 and 3-1. The Lions last lost to Vallecano in September 2021 (1-2).
Athletic Bilbao Vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26: Likely Starting XIs
Athletic Bilbao: Simon; Areso, Paredes, Vivian, Berchiche; De Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Berenguer, N Williams; Sannadi
Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Felipe, Chavarria; Ciss, Lopez; Palazon, Diaz, Garcia; De Frutos
Athletic Bilbao Vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 match be played?
The Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain on Monday, August 25, 2025 at 11pm IST.
Where will the Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga and LaLiga TV Bar HD in Spain.