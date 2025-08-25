Athletic Bilbao Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming, La Liga: Preview, Predicted XIs, Head-To-Head - All You Need To Know

Here is your ready reckoner for the Spanish La Liga 2025-26 clash between Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano: previous results, match preview, likely starting XIs, broadcast details and head-to-head stats

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Athletic Bilbao Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26
Athletic Bilbao Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Los Leones started their league campaign with a 3-2 win over Sevilla. Photo: X/Athletic Club
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano clash at San Mames in La Liga 2025-26 matchday 2

  • Athletic Bilbao lead Rayo Vallecano 25-12 in the head-to-head record

  • Athletic Bilbao completed a league double over Athletic Bilbao last season

Athletic Bilbao welcome Rayo Vallecano to San Mames for their second fixture of the Spanish La Liga 2025-26 season on Monday (August 25, 2025). Both sides kicked off their campaigns with impressive wins and will be eager to build momentum. Watch the Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano football match live today.

Bilbao started their league campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win over visiting Sevilla, thanks to goals from Nico Williams, Maroan Sannadi, and Robert Navarro. Ernesto Valverde's Lions finished 4th in La Liga last term and confirmed a UEFA Champions League group stage spot.

Vallecano also secured all three points from their opener, a 3-1 win over 10-man Girona on the road. Jorge de Frutos took the honour of scoring the season's opening goal, an 18th-minute strike, then Alvaro Garcia Rivera and Isi Palazon completed the scoreline inside the first half.

Inigo Perez's Rayito missed a direct UEFA Europa League group stage spot after finishing 8th, but they are the firm favourites to win the qualifying playoff tie against Neman Grodno of Belarus.

La Liga 2025-26: Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid - | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Real Oviedo 3-0 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe's Brace Hands RMA Victory

BY Photo Webdesk

Athletic Bilbao Vs Rayo Vallecano: Head-To-Head Record

In their previous 50 meetings, Athletic Bilbao lead Rayo Vallecano 25-12. The San Mames head-to-head record also favours the hosts, with Athletic winning 16 and losing five in 25 match-ups.

Last season, Athletic Bilbao completed a league double over Rayo Vallecano: 2-1 and 3-1. The Lions last lost to Vallecano in September 2021 (1-2).

Athletic Bilbao Vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26: Likely Starting XIs

Athletic Bilbao: Simon; Areso, Paredes, Vivian, Berchiche; De Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Berenguer, N Williams; Sannadi

Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Felipe, Chavarria; Ciss, Lopez; Palazon, Diaz, Garcia; De Frutos

Athletic Bilbao Vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 match be played?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain on Monday, August 25, 2025 at 11pm IST.

Where will the Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga and LaLiga TV Bar HD in Spain.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up On Life Post Retirement, 'As I Step Away From The Game'

  3. Belinda Clark Elevated To Legend Status In Sport Australia Hall Of Fame

  4. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan's 15-member Squad

  5. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi US Open 2025: 13th-seeded Russian Crashes Out In Five-set Thriller

  2. Ben Shelton Vs Ignacio Buse US Open 2025: American Star Cruise Past Peruvian In Straight Sets

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Rebeka Masarova US Open 2025: Defending Champion Starts With Convincing Win

  4. Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara US Open 2025: Brit Ends Flushing Meadows Drought With Straight-Sets Victory

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien US Open 2025: Serbian Edges Past 19-year-old To Reach Second Round

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: Indian Faces Chinese Top Seed In Round Of 64

  2. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  4. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  5. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  3. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  4. Day In Pics: August 24, 2025

  5. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

  5. US To Delete H-1B Visa Applications From Today: Know About The Changes And Impact On Indian Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr