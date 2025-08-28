F1 News: ‘Things Have To Be Right’, Claims Russell After Delaying Mercedes Contract Extension

George Russell has revealed that he delayed contract extension talks with Mercedes to ensure everything is perfectly aligned before committing his future. With his current deal expiring at the end of 2025, the British driver insists the timing and terms must be right amid ongoing team reshuffles and rising expectations.

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
F1 News 2025 George Russell Delaying Mercedes Contract Extension
George Russell has delayed contract talks with Mercedes
info_icon

George Russell has revealed that he delayed contract extension talks with Mercedes to ensure “it’s done right”.

The 27-year-old’s current deal with Mercedes expires at the end of the 2025 season, with team-mate Kimi Antonelli also in the same situation as Russell.

The British driver previously expressed his belief that the team and Toto Wolff, the Mercedes chief, were delaying negotiations in June and July as they looked to sign Max Verstappen, but the four-time Formula One world champion has since committed his future to Red Bull for the 2026 season.

Russell, who won the Canadian Grand Prix this season, believes there is no rush to get the deal done as talks head “in the right direction”.

“I definitely wanted to take the summer to really think about my future, because it's obviously important for everybody when you're discussing the coming years,” Russell told Sky Sports ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

“The team and Toto were very open to discussing or finding a solution during the break, but I just wanted to take that time.

“There are pros and cons in terms of duration. The truth is, I just want to win, and I want to win with Mercedes. If I could choose, that is what I would choose to do.

“But, of course, things have to be right, things have to be aligned - there's a lot more to our job than just driving on a Sunday afternoon.

Related Content
Related Content

“It's positively moving in the right direction but there's no time pressure from my side, there's no major time pressure from the team's side, so I just want to ensure it's done right, and not done quickly.

“But, of course, I'm 28 next year. I still feel pretty young but at some point I need to make sure everything is right and we are all heading in the right direction. I hope that can be with Mercedes.”

Russell sits fourth in the Drivers' Championship, 15 points behind Verstappen but 112 behind leader Oscar Piastri.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  2. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  3. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

  4. Chinnaswamy Stampede: IPL 2025 Champions Break Silence With 'RCB Cares' Initiative

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  2. Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  3. Lorenzo Musetti Vs David Goffin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. US Open 2025: Alcaraz, Shelton Cruise Through In Straight Sets; Rune Crashes Out

  5. US Open 2025: Sabalenka Leads Seeds Through At Flushing Meadows, Townsend Beats Ostapenko In Heated Clash

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: Indian Duo Fight Back In 2nd Round

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Match Report, BWF World Championships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

  4. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  5. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  2. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

  3. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  4. Floods And Landslides In Jammu and Kashmir, At Least 36 Dead

  5. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Trump Repeats Claim Of Averting Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan

  2. White House Adviser Labels Ukraine Crisis ‘Modi’s War’ Amid Tariff Escalation

  3. Minneapolis School Shooting: Shooter Dies By Suicide, Had No Criminal Record

  4. The Tariff Logjam

  5. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms