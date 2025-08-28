WNBA 25: 'Don't Call Me Curry,' Quips A'ja Wilson After Star Turn For Aces

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson quipped that she does not want to be compared to NBA great Stephen Curry after her 3-point efforts against the Atlanta Dream.
Wilson, a three-time WNBA MVP, recorded 34 points, nine rebounds and one assist as the Aces beat the Dream 81-75 to make it 12 wins in a row.
The Aces are the 10th team in WNBA history to win 12 straight games in a season, with all of those victories for Las Vegas having come in August.
Wilson was decisive from range, sinking both of her 3-point attempts to help swing the game in the Aces' favour late in the third quarter.
"Don't call me Curry," Wilson joked, referencing Curry's renowned skill from far out on the court.
Wilson has scored 30 points or more in 11 games this season, which is just one shy of the all-time record for a single WNBA campaign, set by Jewell Loyd in 2023 and Maya Moore in 2014.
"I try to make my workouts and my practices very game-like, so it's familiar," Wilson said.
"I can figure out how to get to my spots and be productive for my team. That comes from understanding who I am and where I want to go."
With the playoffs coming up next month, Aces coach Becky Hammon is confident her team are in a great place.
"They're making their presence felt," she said.
"This is our eighth game in 15 days. I was very concerned with our legs coming into this game.
"When you talk about gears and that ability to kick it up an extra notch, we really have been able to do that on the defensive end. And it's winning us games. Just really one of our quality team wins tonight: gut check, resiliency, toughness."