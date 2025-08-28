WNBA 25: 'Don't Call Me Curry,' Quips A'ja Wilson After Star Turn For Aces

Las Vegas Aces star and three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson humorously rejected comparisons to NBA great Steph Curry after a dazzling 34-point performance that helped the Aces record their 12th consecutive win in the 2025 WNBA season. The team looks poised as playoffs approach.

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
WNBA 25: Dont Call Me Curry, Quips Aja Wilson After Star Turn For Aces Stephen Curry
A'ja Wilson celebrates against the Dream
info_icon

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson quipped that she does not want to be compared to NBA great Stephen Curry after her 3-point efforts against the Atlanta Dream.

Wilson, a three-time WNBA MVP, recorded 34 points, nine rebounds and one assist as the Aces beat the Dream 81-75 to make it 12 wins in a row.

The Aces are the 10th team in WNBA history to win 12 straight games in a season, with all of those victories for Las Vegas having come in August.

Wilson was decisive from range, sinking both of her 3-point attempts to help swing the game in the Aces' favour late in the third quarter.

"Don't call me Curry," Wilson joked, referencing Curry's renowned skill from far out on the court.

Wilson has scored 30 points or more in 11 games this season, which is just one shy of the all-time record for a single WNBA campaign, set by Jewell Loyd in 2023 and Maya Moore in 2014.

"I try to make my workouts and my practices very game-like, so it's familiar," Wilson said.

"I can figure out how to get to my spots and be productive for my team. That comes from understanding who I am and where I want to go."

With the playoffs coming up next month, Aces coach Becky Hammon is confident her team are in a great place.

Related Content
Related Content

"They're making their presence felt," she said.

"This is our eighth game in 15 days. I was very concerned with our legs coming into this game.

"When you talk about gears and that ability to kick it up an extra notch, we really have been able to do that on the defensive end. And it's winning us games. Just really one of our quality team wins tonight: gut check, resiliency, toughness."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  2. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  3. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

  4. Chinnaswamy Stampede: IPL 2025 Champions Break Silence With 'RCB Cares' Initiative

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  2. Lorenzo Musetti Vs David Goffin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  3. US Open 2025: Alcaraz, Shelton Cruise Through In Straight Sets; Rune Crashes Out

  4. US Open 2025: Sabalenka Leads Seeds Through At Flushing Meadows, Townsend Beats Ostapenko In Heated Clash

  5. Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova US Open: World No.1 Reaches Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Match Report, BWF World Championships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  4. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  2. Floods And Landslides In Jammu and Kashmir, At Least 36 Dead

  3. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  4. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  5. SFI And AISA Declare Alliance For DUSU Polls

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Trump Repeats Claim Of Averting Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan

  2. Minneapolis School Shooting: Shooter Dies By Suicide, Had No Criminal Record

  3. White House Adviser Labels Ukraine Crisis ‘Modi’s War’ Amid Tariff Escalation

  4. The Tariff Logjam

  5. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms